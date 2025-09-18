'Comfortable' Elijah Moore shares insight on unique Bills' locker room
Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Elijah Moore scored his first touchdown of the season against one of his old teams, the New York Jets, this past Sunday. Moore is a versatile weapon in the offense and has been used in various ways early in the season.
It will be exciting to see his emerging role in Joe Brady’s scheme.
Earlier this week, Moore opened up on One Bills Live with hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker.
Brotherhood in Buffalo
One thing that stood out during the conversation was the closeness that Moore feels with the Bills. This seems to be a recurring theme we hear often with players who come to Buffalo. "I've never really been a part of a team that is this close", said Moore. Something that fellow newcomer, Joey Bosa, echoed, "I hung out more with teammates in Buffalo in the six weeks I was here than probably my entire career."
During the One Bills Live episode, Moore was asked about what was different with Buffalo that doesn't exist with the Jets or Browns. Moore said, "I would just say the guys, the people you know. I feel like I'm a part of a group right now that we're just, everybody talks to everybody, you know."
Moore continued, "Any guy who's in the league kind of knows that when you're on a team, everybody kind of has their clicks. But this team, you know, the O linemen hangs out with DB, the quarterback hangs out with the kicker."
Culture Over Contracts
Some fans are overly critical of Bills' coach Sean McDermott, but the feeling of closeness these players talk about is because of head coach. He has built a culture in Buffalo that players want to be a part of. A culture where some players are willing to take pay cuts just to remain with the Bills.
Moore said, "Everywhere | look, I feel comfortable, you know, and that's not always the case."
