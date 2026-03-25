Soft Spots Remain on Buffalo Bills' Updated Depth Chart 15 Days into NFL Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills have plenty of impressive starting pieces in place, but they lack proven depth in a few key spots.

The defense, which is in the middle of a makeover, could use reinforcements at inside linebacker, outside cornerback and down lineman.

After presumed starters Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen is the only other Bills' inside linebacker who was on a 53-man roster last year.

While Buffalo adding two starting-caliber safeties in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Strong, team brass has yet to address the second-string cornerback role behind Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston. Although free-agent addition Dee Alford can play outside in a pinch, he's the presumed starter at slot cornerback.

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) celebrates with safety Jessie Bates III (3) and cornerback Cobee Bryant (37) after intercepting a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (not pictured) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With defensive linemen Ed Oliver and TJ Sanders projected to start on either side of the nose tackle, the Bills still need to identify understudies for those two spots.

On offense, the Bills bolstered the receiving corps by trading for DJ Moore, but their line depth took a hit. Starting left guard David Edwards's departure means Alec Anderson has to move off the bench. Additionally, primary backup tackle Ryan Van Demark left for $4.2 million from the Minnesota Vikings.

"We're shopping in the very low end of the pool right now, and that's probably the best way to put it. We're still looking to add depth pieces for our roster," said general manager Brandon Beane last week on the Centered On Buffalo Podcast. "Our main focus will be the draft. But listen, we're still paying attention to some guys. You can still find some depth pieces."

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

OFFENSE

QB — Josh Allen (1), Kyle Allen (2)



RB — James Cook (1), R Davis/T Johnson (2)



WR — DJ Moore (1), Joshua Palmer (2)



TE — Dawson Knox (1), Jackson Hawes (2)



LT — Dion Dawkins (1), Tylan Grable (2)



LG — Alec Anderson (1), Nick Broeker (2)



C — Connor McGovern (1), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (2)



RG — O'Cyrus Torrence (1), Nick Broeker (2)



RT — Spencer Brown (1), Chase Lundt (2)



TE — Dalton Kincaid (1), Keleki Latu (2)



WR — Khalil Shakir (1), Mecole Hardman (2)



WR — Keon Coleman (1), Tyrell Shavers (2)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson and center Connor McGovern head out to the field after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen says a few words to the offensive line in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DEFENSE

DE — Ed Oliver (1), Zion Logue (2)



NT — Deone Walker (1), Phidarian Mathis (2)



DE — TJ Sanders (1), DeWayne Carter (2)



OLB — Greg Rousseau (1), Michael Hoecht (2)



ILB — Terrel Bernard (1), Joe Andreessen (2)



ILB — Dorian Williams (1), Keonta Jenkins (2)



OLB — Bradley Chubb (1), Javon Solomon (2)



CB — Christian Benford (1), Te'Cory Couch (2)



FS — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (1), Jordan Hancock (2)



SS — Cole Bishop (1), Geno Stone (2)



CB — Maxwell Hairston (1), Daryl Porter Jr. (2)



NCB — Dee Alford (1), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (2)

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) forces New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) to fumble the ball while being sacked | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Tyler Bass (1), Maddux Trujillo (2)



P — Mitch Wishnowsky (1)



LS — Reid Ferguson (1)



KR — Ray Davis (1), Ty Johnson (2)



PR — Khalil Shakir (1), Mecole Hardman (2)