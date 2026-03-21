3 Solutions for Bills' Biggest Remaining Defensive Need

It almost goes without saying, but in the pass-happy NFL, no team can have too many capable cornerbacks.

Such was certainly the case with the Buffalo Bills last season.

With first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston suffering a knee injury early in training camp, the Bills needed their CB3 from the jump.

As Hairston began the 2025 campaign on Injured Reserve, grizzled veteran Tre'Davious White, who was back with his original team after a one-year separation, stepped up to start opposite handsomely-paid cornerback Christian Benford. White went on to start 16 games for Buffalo, which began gradually working Hairston into the rotation midway through the season.

With White currently an unrestricted free agent, the Bills have yet to fill the CB3 role for what will be defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's first season on the job. Buffalo signed Atlanta Falcons' free agent Dee Alford, but the versatile cornerback projects as the team's primary slot option.

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) attempts to make a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Whether it's being the extra defensive back in a dime formation, or serving as the understudy to Benford and Hairston, the Bills need to identify a reliable second-string cornerback over the next couple of months.

Here are three routes Buffalo can take to address the roster hole.

Re-Sign Tre'Davious White

While White will forever be linked with ex-head coach Sean McDermott as the franchise's first draft pick in 2017, he still offers value to the new regime.

"It was fun to have Tre back this season. We're still kind of combing through all those things, so I wouldn't want to forecast yay or nay. I think it's still early," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last month at the NFL Combine.

The 31-year-old White, who is a consummate professional beloved by Bills Mafia, performed admirably over 701 defensive snaps. He recorded six tackles for loss and limited opposing receivers to 5.3 yards per target.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"You love Tre'Davious for what he's been. It was cool to see him kind of get back to what he wanted to be and, of course, what we all wanted for him," said Beane.

White played for $3 million in 2025, and Spotrac estimates his current market value at $1.2 million.

Use Top 100 draft pick on CB

The Bills, who drafted White at No. 27 overall in 2017, hold the No. 26 overall selection this year. They could use that pick to add a starting-caliber cornerback, but it seems more reasonable to wait until Day 2 to take White's successor.

Texas A&M's Will Lee III or Texas's Malik Muhammad could be worth a look when the Bills hit the clock in Round 3 at No. 91 overall. Whether or not it happens before Day 3, Buffalo seems likely to draft a cornerback for depth purposes alone.

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Low-cost free agent addition

If White doesn't fit into the new coordinator's plans, then the Bills could go after a veteran free agent in the same salary tier.

Jeff Okudah and Adoree Jackson, who both have plenty of starting experience, are available on the market. Veteran journeyman Kris Boyd is unsigned after spending the 2025 campaign on Injured Reserve with the New York Jets. Former Bill Rasul Douglas is also a free agent, although Spotrac projects him to earn in the $4 million range.