Despite revealing statistic Rob Gronkowski picks Patriots over Bills for AFC title

We shouldn't be surprised that Rob Gronkowski's favorite team is the New England Patriots and not the Buffalo Bills. But the Pats are also his favorite to win the AFC?

Gronk, who grew up near Buffalo in Amherst, went to five Pro Bowls and won five Super Bowls with the Patriots during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. Even though these days he's part of FOX's NFL Sunday studio show, he sure sounds like he's still a member of the Pats.

MORE: Percentages say Bills headed for road Wild Card playoff game against familiar foe

Last month, he raised eyebrows when he went on FOX and pronounced the Bills' Super Bowl window closed. Said Gronk then, "The Bills missed their opportunity when the Patriots stunk for those last couple of years. Now once again New England has taken control of the division. Bye-bye, Buffalo Bills."

In advance of Sunday's Bills-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium, Gronk is anything but backing down. In fact, he's taking his belief in his old team in the next level.

Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC



says this stud Super Bowl champ pic.twitter.com/t9dVdrwBaR — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 10, 2025

On this week's Up & Adams podcast, Gronk was asked about the AFC Playoffs picture.

"It's so up in the air," Gronk said. "But I'm gonna stick to my guns. Everyone's been down on the Patriots and doubting them. But the Patriots are the real deal. They are the team to beat in the AFC. They've shown it over the last 10 games. They're a complete team all over the place. Solid special teams. Solid offense. Drake Maye is a superstar getting better every single week. And the defense plays physical."

MORE: 3 keys to Bills getting revenge on Patriots in Week 15 AFC East showdown

The Bills have won five consecutive AFC East titles. The Pats have two wins this season over teams with a winning record: Buffalo and the 7-6 Carolina Panthers. Stay tuned, Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —