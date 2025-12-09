Josh Allen's 'Madden' level TD production results in another historical first

When your team absolutely must score a touchdown, then Josh Allen is the guy you want taking the snaps.

Simply put, no player in NFL history has been responsible for more touchdowns in a shorter period of time than the Buffalo Bills' quarterback.

In the November 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 29-year-old Allen accounted for six touchdowns to surpass Peyton Manning (288) for the most career touchdowns by an NFL player who is 30 years old or younger.

RELATED: Josh Allen 'trusts' Bills' aggressive head coach to do 'the right thing for our team'

Adding four touchdowns to his ledger in the Week 14 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen made more history. With 22 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown rushes on the season, the reigning NFL MVP became the first player ever to post three consecutive seasons with at least 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"It's actually really lit. It's actually really cool to experience that," said Bills' cornerback Christian Benford. "Blessed to have him on our team, blessed to play with him."

Elite playmaker's video game mode

Not only has Allen amassed an unprecedented 295 total touchdowns through seven-plus seasons, he's done it through means rarely seen outside of fictional video game settings.

"It's really cool, it's really cool. The plays that he make is really like some 'Madden' stuff that you were doing in 'Madden' playing against like your little brother or something. He creates those plays in real life and it's really awesome. It's really, it's unique," said Benford.

Fittingly, Allen graced the Madden '24 cover prior to the 2023 season.

Extending two more records

The December 7 win marked the 50th time in Allen's career (124 games) where he registered at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in the same game, extending his NFL record.

With the Bills trailing in the fourth quarter, Allen broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run. It was the 77th rushing touchdown of his career, the most ever by a quarterback. Cam Newton (75) held the record prior to Allen.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —