Patriots' latest injury development bodes well for Bills' offensive line in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills' offensive line could potentially receive a double boost against the first-place New England Patriots on December 14.

While Bills' starting right tackle Spencer Brown proclaimed himself ready for a return to the lineup after a two-week absence, Buffalo's Week 15 opponent may be without its sacks leader. The Patriots downgraded edge rusher Harold Landry from limited to non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Landry, who has appeared in all 13 games this season, is dealing with a knee injury as the Patriots come off their bye week.

In his first season since leaving the Tennessee Titans, Landry leads the Patriots with 7.5 sacks. He made five tackles during the Week 5 win over the Bills in Orchard Park.

Even with Landry, New England's pass rush is rather pedestrian. The Patriots rank 22nd on the circuit in sack percentage (6.43). They sacked Josh Allen once in the season's first meeting.

Bills' offensive line nearing full strength

On November 30, the Bills posted a 26-7 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers despite starting two backup offensive tackles. Brown and left tackle Dion Dawkins were both injured during the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans.

Dawkins cleared concussion protocol in time to return on December 7. Meanwhile, Brown was officially limited on the Week 15 injury report for the second day in a row. He carried a questionable tag into last week's game before being scratched prior to kickoff.

Two Patriots' starters limited

Linebacker Robert Spillane joined New England's injury report with a foot issue on Thursday. He was a limited participant.

Left tackle Vederian Lowe has been limited by an abdomen injury on back-to-back days.

