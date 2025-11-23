FOX analyst Rob Gronkowski offers ominous opinion on Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl window
On the schedule this Sunday, the Buffalo Bills were open. But on TV, the talk was all about them about to be closed. And, no, the topic wasn't about their Hallmark movie.
It was their window ... Super Bowl window.
As the Bills enjoyed their Bye after last Thursday night's ugly loss to the Houston Texans, FOX's NFL Sunday pre-game show asked the question: "Has the Bills Super Bowl window closed?" That's right, the talk wasn't about them potentially having their five-year reign atop the AFC East end. It's more a discussion of them remaining competitive come playoff time.
A look at the highlights from FOX's discussion about the Bills:
Terry Bradshaw
"I am so disappointed in the Bills. You can't lose games like they're losing."
Michael Strahan
"I think they have a quarterback who feels like he needs to do everything in order to win."
Rob Gronkowski
"The Bills missed their opportunity when the Patriots stunk for those last couple of years. Now once again New England has taken control of the division. Bye-bye, Buffalo Bills."
It certainly didn't help matters when the pesky Patriots fought off the lowly Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati to improve to 10-2. The Bills, at 7-4, get back on the field in Week 13 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
