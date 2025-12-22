Dion Dawkins faced a daunting task in Week 16 vs. the Cleveland Browns, when he was set to be matched up with Myles Garrett.

Garrett was seeking the NFL’s all-time mark for sacks in a single season, needing just one more to tie the record and 1.5 sacks more to set himself apart.

And while he came away with a .5 sack against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Garrett was held in check by Dawkins, who was playing at less than 100% on Sunday afternoon.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) continues to rush the passer after his helmet was ripped off by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

‘Flu Game’

The Bills’ starting left tackle missed two practices due to illness in the days leading up to the game against the Browns. And after the win, he revealed how much he had been affected during the week and on game day.

“I had the flu earlier in the week,” said Dawkins postgame. “It was the worst (week) for me to get sick, bro. But I’mma tell you the truth. God does crazy things, right? And you know, for me to be what, 14 pounds less, you know, I was moving 14 miles per hour faster.

“Every pound is a little bit faster. So, it's a gift and a curse, right? I'm thankful that everything happens the way that it does. But you know, with being sick and not being able to eat, I was lighter. So, you know, deal with what you deal with and go out there and play.”

Despite his rapid weight loss, Dawkins played exceptionally well while limiting Garrett's impact throughout the day. It was the first time since Week 6 that the four-time All-Pro finished a game without a full sack, and the first time since Week 10 that Garrett had recorded fewer than two QB hits in a game.

"Our job is to protect 17,” said Dawkins. “I had Myles with me the whole game. So, I’m thankful that I'm able to compete and I'm thankful that Myles is who he is to make us compete at a high level. I respect that guy. I really do.”

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts towards umpire Scott Walker (11) after a penalty was not called on a play were his helmet was ripped off by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Best medicine

As far as how he is feeling now, Dawkins said he’s great.

“We got a dub,” he said.

The Bills used combo blocks and a quick-passing game to help combat the future Hall of Fame pass rusher and keep Allen clean during the victory. Left guard David Edwards teamed up with Dawkins throughout the contest and Allen passed the ball just 19 times, equaling his fewest pass attempts in a game this season (Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers). He was sacked twice.

It was an effective game plan, as Garrett found it difficult to penetrate the pocket with any level of consistency.

“The guard was coming down quickly, and then they were throwing the bunch on my side tight so that I had to line up inside,” said Garrett postgame. “They passed the ball, and I really didn’t have an angle to get to an edge.”

It was a banner day for the Bills’ offensive line, which has been maligned at times this season. Allen has been sacked 35 times this year, already 21 more times than he was a season ago. But against the Browns, a team that entered the game tied for fourth in the league in quarterback pressure rate allowed (39.4% per NFL Pro), the Bills’ front five was solid and helped the franchise avoid being part of a significant moment in history for one of the league’s best defensive players.

And while he may have been 14 pounds less of a man than he was last week, Dawkins was at the forefront of the notable effort against Cleveland, battling through while showing why he is so beloved by his teammates and throughout the fan base.

