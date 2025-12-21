Bills vs. Browns preview, prediction, storylines, odds, injuries, player to watch

Are you worn out yet?

Coming off two straight dramatic come-from-behind victories, the Buffalo Bills (10-4) have gassed up the jet once again to head to Cleveland, where they will take on the lowly Browns (3-11).

The Week 16 matchup is expected to be lopsided. But as we’ve seen from the Bills this season, any outcome is possible from week to week and even half to half, thus eyes will remain fixed on the “Battle of Lake Erie” on Sunday.

There is plenty to watch when these two teams that sit on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum, including the Bills’ quest to storm back and steal the AFC East title from division rival New England Patriots. Additionally, Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is just one sack away from tying the NFL record for most in a single season.

Typically, when two teams that sit so far apart in the standings meet at this stage of the season, there is not much to focus on or be excited about. But with this matchup having playoff and historical implications, be sure to stay tuned throughout the late-season tilt.

Kickoff is coming up. Let’s take a look at the news and a few notes surrounding this week’s game.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

What’s Vegas saying?

The Bills are 10.5-point favorites over the Browns as of Sunday morning, per FanDuel. It will be the third time this season Buffalo has been favored by 10 points or more, with the previous two instances ending with the Bills failing to cover. They were unable to cover an 11.5-point spread against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and a 14.5-point spread against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

Surprisingly, Cleveland has been a 10-plus-point underdog just once this season, when the Baltimore Ravens were favored by 12.5 points during a Week 2 matchup, which ended with a 41-17 Ravens win and cover.

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes after catching a pass in the end zone drops and makes a snow angel during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Weather report

High winds could be a significant factor in Sunday’s game, as per Weather.com, partly cloudy skies with gusts up to 25 mph are possible. After the Bills played in two straight snow games, there is just a 2% chance of precipitation for this game, while temperatures are forecasted in the mid-to-high 20s.

Bills injuries

The Bills have declared three players out for Sunday’s game, including starting kicker Matt Prater, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt. Lundt was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday, which made room for returning wide receiver/return man Mecole Hardman, who was activated from IR on Saturday. Hardman is questionable to return from the calf injury that has left him sidelined since Week 12.

Prater will be replaced by Michael Badgley, whom the team signed on Tuesday, while Phillips’ role could be filled by rookie DT T.J. Sanders, who has been playing edge rusher out of necessity the past few weeks. Badgley made 90.9% of his field goals with the Indianapolis Colts this season, but he missed three extra points, which caused his release. Sanders has yet to record a sack this season, but he will go up against a Browns’ offensive line that has allowed a league-high quarterback pressure rate of 45% this season.

There is also some good injury news for the Bills this week, as cornerback Christian Benford is set to return following a one-game absence caused by a toe injury. In addition, linebacker Terrel Bernard will be back in the lineup after he missed three straight games with an elbow injury.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Browns injuries

Cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end David Njoku and right tackle Jack Conklin will all miss the Week 16 contest, with Ward and Njoku set to be absent for their second straight game and Conklin his third.

Sam Webb will likely replace Ward in the starting lineup, while K.T. Leveston has been the primary backup for Conklin, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday. Njoku has been supplanted by rookie Harold Fannin Jr. as the team’s leading tight end this season.

In addition to Ward, Njoku and Conklin, linebacker Winston Reid (back) and running back Dylan Sampson (hand) are both out, while starting right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and defensive tackle Sam Kamara are each questionable. Teller is expected to rotate at his position if he can suit up on Sunday.

Coaching matchup

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has faced Sean McDermott and the Bills just once since being hired as head coach before the outset of the 2020 campaign. Stefanski’s Browns fell at the hands of McDermott’s Bills 31-23 in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

McDermott currently ranks fourth among active head coaches (minimum two years since hired) in win percentage with a 0.648 mark entering this weekend’s action. Stefanski has a winning percentage of 0.436 in 101 games as Cleveland's head coach.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Top storyline

Garrett currently has 21.5 sacks, one shy of the all-time mark of 22.5 shared by New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt. Garrett is expected to line up against Dion Dawkins regularly during Sunday’s game after Dawkins missed two practices this week due to illness. Dawkins returned to the practice field on Friday, but it remains to be seen if he will be 100% against Cleveland.

Player to watch

Keon Coleman was active over Gabe Davis this past week against the Patriots, but it will be interesting to see which wide receiver group the Bills elect to dress on Sunday against the Browns. Many were up in arms when it was announced Davis would not be provided a game-day jersey this past week, and somewhat rightfully so.

Coleman has proven little in his second professional season, while Josh Allen has referred to Davis as a trustworthy option regularly since he returned to the team through free agency. If Coleman doesn’t play on Sunday, it could say a lot as to his future with the team.

He has been benched once and deemed a healthy inactive once already this season. And if you look at his production since he entered the league, it’s fair to question what desirable trait would lead the team to hang onto Coleman moving forward into the 2026 campaign.

As the Bills approach the playoffs, it would behoove them to get their WR corps figured out. And Coleman very well could be the odd man out over the next several weeks.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Prediction — Bills 21, Browns 10

The Bills have to win this game convincingly, right?

Well, if this season has told us anything, we could be in for a wild ride on Sunday. But in predicting the outcome, every sign points to a runaway victory for the Bills.

The Browns stink, and the Bills are surging. Allen has played at an MVP level the past several weeks, and James Cook is closing in on an NFL rushing title. Additionally, the defense has found its groove with a string of remarkable second-half performances.

Give me Allen to avoid becoming a notch on Garrett’s belt, denying the Browns’ rusher the sack record, while completing two touchdown passes, one of which to tight end Dawson Knox, to guide the Bills’ offense and help Knox cash an incentive. Defensively, linebacker Matt Milano will build on his notable effort from a week ago, downing Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders for his third sack in two weeks, during a Bills win, which will keep their division title hopes alive.

