Buffalo Bills OL desperately needs ailing Dion Dawkins to play vs. Cleveland Browns

As the Buffalo Bills hope to fend off a record-setting performance from Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett on Sunday, it would sure help to have starting left tackle Dion Dawkins in the lineup.

Dawkins is currently dealing with an illness, forcing him to miss each of the Bills’ practices to begin Week 16, which could lead to his second absence in four weeks. That would spell trouble for the Buffalo offensive line, which needs Dawkins more than ever as it goes up against the Browns' future Hall of Fame pass rusher.

Stats show

While Garrett has dispatched opposing offensive linemen no matter where he has lined up this season, he has been particularly effective in a specific alignment.

According to Next Gen Stats, Garrett has aligned on the right edge on 81.5% of his snaps this season, which pits him against opponents’ left tackles far more often than not. While generating a 17.3% quarterback pressure rate from that alignment, he has produced 17.5 of his 21.5 sacks.

Dawkins hasn’t been the same in terms of his ability in pass protection this season, where he has allowed a 7.7% QB pressure rate to opposing pass rushers, his highest in a season since 2020, per Next Gen Stats. Still, that's 10th-lowest among NFL left tackles. His presence will be increasingly critical this week as Garrett goes for the single-season sack record, needing just one sack to tie the all-time mark and 1.5 sacks to surpass it.

In his stead

If Dawkins is unable to play against the Browns, that would force Ryan Van Demark into the starting lineup for the fourth time this season. Van Demark previously started in place of right tackle Spencer Brown in Weeks 4 and 14, while also mixing in a start at left tackle due to Dawkins’ absence in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Van Demark fared well during his first three starts of the year. Still, it would behoove the Bills to get Dawkins, the team's top offensive lineman, healthy in time to match up against Garrett and the Browns this weekend.

Otherwise, it could be a memorable afternoon for Cleveland's star defender.

