Disappointing Buffalo Bills' WR discusses impact injuries had on forgettable season

There’s no way around it — it’s been a rough year for Joshua Palmer.

The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver signed a three-year, $29 million free-agent contract with the team this offseason, but thus far, Palmer’s production has not matched the investment it took to land his services.

And while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Palmer opened up about his struggles both on the field and health-wise, while also pointing toward a possible return.

Speaking out

“It’s frustrating, just not being out there,” said the 26-year-old via a video posted to WGRZ sports director Jon Scott's X account. “Of course, with the injury, mentally trying to stay in it. Because nobody wants to be hurt, but I think the rehab went well and I’m excited to get back.”

Palmer was an estimated limited participant in the Bills’ Wednesday practice, which was a walk-through. There is a chance he could return as soon as this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

"It's hard to play and getting worse at the same time." #Bills WR Josh Palmer talks about recent stretch of suffering ankle injury, returning, then going out again. pic.twitter.com/0eVdJrbRw1 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 10, 2025

A step back

Through eight games played this season, Palmer has averaged 2.3 receptions and 34 yards per contest while being held without a touchdown. He has missed five games due to injury, including the Bills’ past two matchups, due to ankle and knee ailments that have plagued him dating back to when he exited a Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

After being injured against Atlanta, Palmer initially made his return in a Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he also played during a Week 12 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans. But after the Texans game, he was forced to take a step back and restart his rehab.

“That was probably the only thing that led to taking the time off — it’s hard to play while getting worse at the same time,” he said. “So, I think it was a unanimous decision to get healthy so I could be there for the stretch.”

Entering the year, Palmer was expected to be one of the Bills’ top targets on the outside, as he was lauded for the separation ability he displayed during four seasons with the Chargers. But even when he has been on the field this season, things just haven’t clicked between Josh Allen and Palmer.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) receives a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Still time?

With that said, with four games remaining in the regular season, and with Palmer eyeing a return in the near future, there remains an opportunity for him and the Bills’ quarterback to get on the same page in time for the postseason. The Bills' wide receiver corps has been a mess throughout the year, and it's still waiting for one of its options to step to the forefront over the final weeks of the season.

Palmer will have a chance to do just that during the stretch run, possibly beginning this weekend in a critical matchup with the New England Patriots.

