Josh Allen earns esteemed NFL honor after historic effort in Bills' win vs. Bengals

Josh Allen earned the prestigious honor of being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following an explosive effort during the Buffalo Bills' win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was Allen’s 18th time earning the weekly award, which ties him with Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger for the fifth-most achieved by a quarterback all-time and extends his franchise record. It's his second time receiving the honor this season, with his first earned after a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and his second coming following a Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai and runs out of bounds during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Historic performance

During the win over the Bengals, Allen finished 22 of 28 passing for 251 yards and three touchdown passes, adding nine carries for 78 yards rushing, including a 40-yard scoring scamper to aid Buffalo’s comeback effort.

It was Allen’s 11th career game with three-plus touchdown passes and a touchdown rushing, the most such performances in league history, per Buffalo Bills PR. His long touchdown run was the longest in team history, while he became the first player in NFL history to record 250 yards passing, 75 yards rushing, three touchdowns passing and a touchdown rushing in two career games.

It was his seventh career game with at least three passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and no interceptions, tying Tom Brady for the most such games all-time, per Bills PR.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celegrates with wide receiver Brandin Cooks his touchdown run during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MVP season?

Allen has completed 70.1% of his passes this season, which would be a career high, while totaling 3,083 yards passing and 22 touchdown passes, along with 487 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns rushing. He is currently eighth in the NFL in yards passing, tied for fifth in touchdowns passing and tied for third among all ball carriers in touchdowns rushing.

The Bills' QB is currently +1500 to win the NFL MVP for a second consecutive season, per DraftKings. He trails Matthew Stafford (-180), Drake Maye (+200) and Jordan Love (+1000) in terms of odds to win the award.

