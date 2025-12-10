Encouraging update on forgotten Bills WR eligible to return from injury in Week 16

There hasn’t been much talk of Mecole Hardman since he was lost due to injury.

The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver/return man was placed on Injured Reserve due to a calf injury sustained during a Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but is eligible to return following the Bills’ Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots this weekend.

And on Wednesday, there was a positive update stemming from the team’s practice session that could point to Hardman coming back in the weeks to come.

Bills WR Mecole Hardman was taking several punt/kickoff return reps with the JUGS machine in the fieldhouse after the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday.



Hardman remains on IR for a minimum of one more game. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 10, 2025

Positive sign

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia spotted Hardman catching balls from the JUGS machine following the Bills’ first practice of the week, which is a good sign considering we haven’t heard anything from the veteran since he was placed on IR. Ahead of Wednesday's session, Head Coach Sean McDermott said that Hardman was "moving in the right direction" in his recovery.

Before going on the mend, Hardman was brought in through free agency after the trade deadline in hopes of bolstering the team’s punt and kick return unit, which had struggled before his arrival. The 27-year-old appeared in just the one game for the Bills this season.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman returns a punt during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is there room?

Since his absence began when he was sent to IR on Nov. 20, fellow return man Ray Davis has improved his kick return average to 30.6, a mark which includes a 97-yard return TD during a Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans. The Bills also added another veteran WR, Brandin Cooks, since Hardman exited the lineup, which could make it difficult for Hardman to earn a game-day jersey even if he can return from his ailment by season’s end.

Buffalo currently has seven wide receivers on their active roster, while Hardman remains on IR and Stephen Gosnell sits on the practice squad. The Bills have most often dressed five or six wide receivers this season. It will be interesting to see which combination they go with down the stretch and into the playoffs.

