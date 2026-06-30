DJ Moore's History Indicates 'Smooth' Summer Ahead for Bills' New WR1, QB Josh Allen

He's new to the Buffalo Bills, but not new to first-year head coach Joe Brady.

The Bills traded for Chicago Bears' wide receiver DJ Moore prior to the start of free agency, not long after elevating Brady to the bench boss. The move reunited the 2018 first-round pick with his former Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator.

With Brady calling the Panthers' offense in 2020 and 2021, Moore posted back-to-back 1,150+ yard receiving campaigns.

During the 2020 season, Carolina had two 1,000-yard receivers (Moore, Robby Chosen) to go along with Curtis Samuel's 851 yards. Remarkably, Brady helped make that happen with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback.

One has to think that the familiarity between Brady and Moore will allow the wide receiver to make a smoother-than-normal transition into the Josh Allen-quarterbacked offense. With Brady also having 2.5 years experience as Allen's offensive coordinator, the rookie head coach should be able to connect the pieces quicker than usual.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers assistant coach Joe Brady and wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer suggested as much in his 32 takeaways, which assessed "Where Every NFL Team Stands at Summer Break."

"Speaking of new coaches, the Bills’s shift in philosophy comes on the head-coaching side, since new boss Joe Brady was promoted from the offensive coordinator spot," said Breer. "So veteran additions such as Bradley Chubb, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, and draft picks like DE T.J. Parker are headed into a critical summer. Maybe even more so, I think, than DJ Moore, just in that we already have an idea of what Moore will look like in Brady’s offense (they were together in Carolina)."

Having shown the ability to work the entire field over his first eight NFL seasons, the 29-year-old Moore projects as the Bills' WR1 for an offense that has been led by shifty receiver Khalil Shakir in the two seasons since parting ways with Stefon Diggs.

Although he hasn't hit the 1,000-yard mark since going for 1,364 yards in 2023, the combination of Allen throwing the passes and the familiar Brady calling the plays could allow Moore to reemerge amongst the league leaders.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field | David Banks-Imagn Images

Josh Allen-DJ Moore minicamp update

We wrote about the budding rapport between Moore and Allen at the start of OTAs Phase 3 in May.

Subsequently, the quarterback provided an update during June minicamp.

"Still working on it. Still working on it with everybody," said Allen. "There's just different nuances that some guys have in their body language. He's as smooth of a football player as I've ever been around."

Although the on-field aerial connection is a work in progress, there is no denying that Allen and the new WR1 are off to a good start.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"I'm lucky to come to work and have the guys that we do, especially him going out there. He works extremely hard. It's fun to be out there with him," said Allen.

The Bills return to work for training camp at St. John Fisher on July 28. The first practice is schedule for July 29.