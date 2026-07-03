DJ Moore's Ceiling Higher Than You Think in This Buffalo Bills' Offense

The projected total isn't as optimistic as one would think, especially considering the upgrade in quarterback.

With training camp on the horizon, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a season total receiving yards prop bet for Buffalo Bills' new wide receiver DJ Moore with the over/under set at 824.5 yards.

Moore, who has four career 1,150-yard seasons, eclipsed that total six years in a row before a drop in targets yielded only 682 yards with the 2025 Chicago Bears.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) works to bring down Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After being traded to the Bills this past offseason, the 29-year-old Moore has a chance to reclaim WR1 status with five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen as his quarterback. The thought is that the former first-round draft pick can be Buffalo's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2023 when Stefon Diggs was still around.

"I'm really excited to see DJ Moore and what that means to this offense," said retired Bills' quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earlier this week on the Rich Eisen Show.

History shows what Moore can do in 2026

In 2023, Moore's first season with the Bears, he totaled a career-high 1,364 receiving yards on 136 targets. Even when his yards per reception decreased in 2024, he managed 966 yards on 140 targets.

One has to think that the Bills will target Moore more frequently than the 85 passes he saw with Chicago in 2025. Assuming he's targeted at least 130 times, the 824.5-yard season total seems highly attainable.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a late fourth quarter touchdown to give the Bears the lead over the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady as Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, Moore averaged 140 targets per season. He recorded 1,193 yards over 15 games catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater in 2020. The following year, Moore totaled 1,157 yards over 17 games with Sam Darnold and Cam Newton taking QB1 reps.

I'm comfortable with projecting Diggs's last year in Buffalo as a floor for Moore in 2026. In the least productive season of his tenure, while fading down the stretch, Diggs was targeted 160 times and managed 1,183 receiving yards in 2023.

Smooth sailing into summer

With Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer highlighting Moore's connection to Brady in last week's mailbag, we wrote about the smooth transition that's unfolded thus far.

"We're locker mates and to have that relationship that we already have, it's a pretty seamless fit," said Allen on NFL Network's The Insiders: "I'm just excited to continue to get to work with him and he's going to be a huge help for us this next season."

Only time will tell, but it sure sounds like the Bills have a 1,000-yard receiver again.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore catches a touchdown pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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