Another week resulted in another victory for the Buffalo Bills. They started slow, with the New York Jets cutting the lead to 10-9 early in the third quarter, but then took over from there.

Buffalo wound up winning easily, 31-12 and improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 on the road this season. They're still sitting in first place in the AFC and fans are even more encouraged following the solid debut from newly acquired safety, Amani Hooker.

While Hooker played well, he actually finished outside of the top five for PFF grades this week. The veteran safety had a respectable 68.6, which left him sixth on defense for the Bills. That said, let's see which players stood out as the top five and bottom five performers during the win over the Jets.

Highest-graded Bills in Week 10

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Shakir, WR - 77.6

Spencer Brown, OT - 75.3

DJ Moore, WR - 75.1

Damar Hamlin, S - 73.7

Dalton Kincaid, TE - 73.1

Khalil Shakir continues to quietly do everything asked of him. He didn't get many passes thrown his way, finishing with 26 yards on two receptions, but he added 29 yards on three rushing attempts. A huge part of his 77.6 overall grade came from his blocking, which won't even show up on the stat sheet. Shakir earned an 80.3 in that respect, further proof of how well-rounded the veteran wideout is.

Fellow wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid made the list as well, and each had a highlight-reel play. Kincaid hauled in a short pass and turned it into a 54-yard gain while Moore had a 45-yard touchdown. They were joined by offensive tackle Spencer Brown, who was a game-time decision, but showed no signs of being slowed down.

The lone defender in the top five was Damar Hamlin, who earned a 73.7 despite being relegated to just 17 snaps with the arrival of Hooker.

Lowest-graded Bills in Week 10

New York Jets running back Breece Hall runs past Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Hoecht, EDGE - 34.4

Bradley Chubb, EDGE - 39.4

T.J. Sanders, DT - 39.6

Dawson Knox, TE - 41.2

Jordan Hancock, DB - 43.7

Michael Hoecht had the lowest score at 34.4, although he did record his first full sack of the season. Bradley Chubb and T.J. Sanders each finished under 40 as well, as a frustrating season continues for both players.

Jordan Hancock also struggled as he spent a good bit of time playing the nickel. The only offensive player in the bottom five was Dawson Knox, who had one catch for seven yards on three targets. One issue for him was his run-blocking as Knox earned a mere 51.1 in that area on Sunday.

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