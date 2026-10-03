Bills' Final Week 4 Injury Report: Top CB, Backup RB Questionable vs. Patriots
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Ten of the 13 names on the Buffalo Bills' Week 4 injury report are cleared to face the New England Patriots in a 1 p.m. kickoff on October 4.
Meanwhile, two others are questionable and one is doubtful to take the field when the Bills close out a three-game homestand in Orchard Park.
The most-notable name that has warranted watching throughout the week is starting cornerback Christian Benford. After leaving the September 27 win due to a third-quarter non-contact toe injury, Benford was seen wearing a walking boot following the game's conclusion.
"He'll be questionable for the game," said rookie head coach Joe Brady on Friday afternoon.
Benford was sidelined for all three practices this week, but Brady isn't prepared to rule him out prematurely.
"You guys learned from me last week, with a guy, especially a guy like that, we'll continue to evaluate all the way through to the game," said Brady. "Especially the guys that play a lot of plays, I think we give them the benefit of the doubt and see how their body looks tomorrow. We wake up on game day, see what that kind of feels like moving around. If guys are ready to go, I have a lot of trust in guys as long as they're getting the mental preparation."
If Benford is unavailable, then second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun would presumably earn his first career start. Meanwhile, the Patriots are preparing to be without CB1 Christian Gonzalez, who was ruled out Friday.
Ray Davis questionable, TJ Sanders doubtful
Backup running back Ray Davis popped up on Thursday's practice report with a hamstring issue, but he was listed as a full participant.
On Friday, Davis participated in a limited capacity. The timeline suggests the running back experienced some level of discomfort at some point on Thursday afternoon. The under-used Davis appears to be another game time decision.
Defensive lineman TJ Sanders has yet to make his season debut, and it most likely won't happen in Week 4. Nursing a knee issue as the regular season kicked off, Sanders was subsequently hit with appendicitis.
The good news is that Sanders returned to the practice field on Thursday, participating on a limited basis for two days in a row.
DJ Moore, Keon Coleman intentionally limited
Wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are both fighting through injuries that occurred during the September 17 primetime victory over the Detroit Lions, and their practice participation has been a reflection of that.
Neither Moore nor Coleman logged a full practice in Week 4, but they're both cleared for competition.
Moore, who sprained his AC joint, practiced on a limited basis all three days this week. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey for precautionary reasons.
"Like last week, you go into the week, medically, what's DJ going to be able to do? Some people with the same injury are out. Everybody's body recovers differently," said Brady.
Meanwhile, Coleman, who rolled his ankle, returned in a limited capacity after Wednesday's absence.
"Keon was limited today. We're trying to figure all this stuff out like these guys. Keon, he'll be good to go. He'll be ready to rock for the game," said Brady.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)
FRIDAY
LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP
(Game: - )
CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP
(Game: Questionable)
LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — DNP
(Game: - )
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
(Game: - )
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — LP
(Game: - )
RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP
(Game: Questionable)
S Sam Franklin (personal) — FP
(Game: - )
S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP
(Game:- )
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP
(Game: - )
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP
(Game: - )
DL TJ Sanders (illness) — LP
(Game: - )
DL Deone Walker (quad) — FP
(Game: - )
LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP
(Game: - )
THURSDAY
LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — LP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — LP
RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP
S Sam Franklin (personal) — DNP
S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (illness) — LP
DL Deone Walker (quad) — FP
LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP
WEDNESDAY
LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP
S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP
DL Deone Walker (quad) — LP
LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.