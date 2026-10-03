Bills' Final Week 4 Injury Report: Top CB, Backup RB Questionable vs. Patriots

Ten of the 13 names on the Buffalo Bills' Week 4 injury report are cleared to face the New England Patriots in a 1 p.m. kickoff on October 4.

Meanwhile, two others are questionable and one is doubtful to take the field when the Bills close out a three-game homestand in Orchard Park.

The most-notable name that has warranted watching throughout the week is starting cornerback Christian Benford. After leaving the September 27 win due to a third-quarter non-contact toe injury, Benford was seen wearing a walking boot following the game's conclusion.

"He'll be questionable for the game," said rookie head coach Joe Brady on Friday afternoon.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs with the ball while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the first quarterat New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benford was sidelined for all three practices this week, but Brady isn't prepared to rule him out prematurely.

"You guys learned from me last week, with a guy, especially a guy like that, we'll continue to evaluate all the way through to the game," said Brady. "Especially the guys that play a lot of plays, I think we give them the benefit of the doubt and see how their body looks tomorrow. We wake up on game day, see what that kind of feels like moving around. If guys are ready to go, I have a lot of trust in guys as long as they're getting the mental preparation."

If Benford is unavailable, then second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun would presumably earn his first career start. Meanwhile, the Patriots are preparing to be without CB1 Christian Gonzalez, who was ruled out Friday.

Ray Davis questionable, TJ Sanders doubtful

Backup running back Ray Davis popped up on Thursday's practice report with a hamstring issue, but he was listed as a full participant.

On Friday, Davis participated in a limited capacity. The timeline suggests the running back experienced some level of discomfort at some point on Thursday afternoon. The under-used Davis appears to be another game time decision.

Bills running back Ray Davis picks up a first down as he steps out of the tackle attempt by Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman TJ Sanders has yet to make his season debut, and it most likely won't happen in Week 4. Nursing a knee issue as the regular season kicked off, Sanders was subsequently hit with appendicitis.

The good news is that Sanders returned to the practice field on Thursday, participating on a limited basis for two days in a row.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle TJ. Sanders (98) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore, Keon Coleman intentionally limited

Wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are both fighting through injuries that occurred during the September 17 primetime victory over the Detroit Lions, and their practice participation has been a reflection of that.

Neither Moore nor Coleman logged a full practice in Week 4, but they're both cleared for competition.

Moore, who sprained his AC joint, practiced on a limited basis all three days this week. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey for precautionary reasons.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Like last week, you go into the week, medically, what's DJ going to be able to do? Some people with the same injury are out. Everybody's body recovers differently," said Brady.

Meanwhile, Coleman, who rolled his ankle, returned in a limited capacity after Wednesday's absence.

"Keon was limited today. We're trying to figure all this stuff out like these guys. Keon, he'll be good to go. He'll be ready to rock for the game," said Brady.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)

FRIDAY

LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP

(Game: Questionable)



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — DNP

(Game: - )



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — LP

(Game: - )



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



S Sam Franklin (personal) — FP

(Game: - )



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP

(Game:- )



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP

(Game: - )



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP

(Game: - )



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — LP

(Game: - )



DL Deone Walker (quad) — FP

(Game: - )



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

(Game: - )

THURSDAY

LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — LP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — LP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP



S Sam Franklin (personal) — DNP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — LP



DL Deone Walker (quad) — FP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

WEDNESDAY

LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP



DL Deone Walker (quad) — LP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP