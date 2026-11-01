Will DJ Moore Play Today? Injury Update, Fantasy Advice for Bills' WR in Week 8

Here we are once again with uncertainty surrounding Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore ahead of the Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Moore has unfortunately been dealing with a shoulder injury for much of the 2026 season and hasn't played in what seems like forever.

After his impressive debut in Week 1, Moore suffered an AC joint sprain in Week 2 and then re-aggravated the injury in Week 4 and has not appeared in a game since then.

Now, coming out of the Week 7 bye, Moore practiced on a limited basis all three days in the lead up to the Week 8 contest against the Ravens and has drawn the questionable tag.

Here's what we know about Moore's chances of suiting up in what is a huge AFC showdown with the Ravens.

Is DJ Moore playing today?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts to his touchdown against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: To further confirm Moore's status, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports he is expected to play.

"Bills WR D.J. Moore, who has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play today vs. the Ravens," Schefter wrote.

END OF UPDATE

Despite having the questionable tag he has failed to beat the last two games, Moore is indeed expected to suit up in Week 8, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

"WR DJ Moore is listed as questionable but to he expects to play Sunday barring any setback. Obvious boost for Josh Allen," he reported.

With the Bills and Ravens kicking off a 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, both teams will drop their inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET, so make sure to confirm Moore's status then.

DJ Moore start-or-sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a tough call with Moore this week.

In the two games he has finished, Moore has recorded 11 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown. However, he has also exited two games early because of his shoulder injury.

The fact that he didn't practice in full this week and was wearing a red non-contact jersey tells us he still isn't 100%, which means there is added risk of another early exit.

But, here's the thing: it's possible he may not be 100% for weeks, if not for the rest of the season, so this is something fantasy owners may just have to live with and roll the dice on each and every week.

As far as the matchup is concerned, it's a good one, as the Ravens are ceding the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts this season, according to CBS Sports.

We're putting Moore in lineups this week and hoping he makes it through the game in one piece.

Verdict: Start

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