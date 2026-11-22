Amani Hooker already hit a jackpot of sorts when the Buffalo Bills successfully traded for him prior to the NFL deadline.

Going from a one-win Tennessee Titans team in the early stages of a rebuild to starting for the current AFC leader, the veteran safety experienced the ultimate overnight upgrade.

Next up for Hooker is the chance to secure a monetary prize. Despite changing teams, Hooker remains eligible for a financial performance-based perk connected to his interception total.

The 28-year-old Hooker, who is signed through the 2028 campaign, made five interceptions for the Titans this season prior to joining the Bills. His contract includes a $250K bonus for four interceptions and an additional $250K for six interceptions (per Spotrac).

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, Hooker's first interception with the Bills, which will be his sixth of the season, will activate a $250,000 incentive.

The safety already earned an extra $30,000 by dressing for the Week 10 win over the Jets. Hooker's contract also includes a $30K per game bonus every week he's active.

#Bills S Amani Hooker has already vested a $250,000 bonus with 5 INTs this season.



He can double that with 1 more across any of Buffalo's final 8 games. — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 20, 2026

Amani Hooker's seamless transition

Hooker, the only Bills' defensive player who remained on the field for all 71 snaps, came close to picking off a pass on a couple of occasions against the New York Jets on November 15.

"[Hooker] had a couple opportunities to make some plays on the ball, too. That's what he's going to bring to our defense," said Brady. "Extremely impressed with how quick he was able to do that. Just kind of fit in as if he's kind of been with us."

One has to think Hooker is bound to earn more interception opportunities as he becomes more comfortable in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme.

“Extremely impressed [by Hooker's Bills debut]," said Leonhard, who spent 10 seasons as a NFL safety before entering coaching. "I have not seen that situation where a guy comes in at this point of the season and goes out and plays every snap, and functions. He does a great job. He sees space really well. He understands what's going on around him."

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) gets taken down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) and Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker has 17 career interceptions. He has matched his single-season career high by picking off five passes thus far this fall. He totaled five picks in 2024, eclipsing his prior career high of four interceptions from 2020.

There should be a chance, or two, to take the ball away against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. The Dolphins are starting an inexperienced Kyle McCord at quarterback. He completed only 53.1 percent of passes in his NFL debut last week.

The Bills host the Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 22 in Orchard Park.

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