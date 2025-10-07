Bills get Josh Allen some help in latest NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to make the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by winning Super Bowl LX at the end of the season.
The Draft Network contributor Justin Melo thinks that's exactly where the Bills will be picking come April, prompting Buffalo to select Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.
"The Buffalo Bills are taking a committee approach to wide receiver this season, and it's working. A couple of veterans are on expiring contracts, including Elijah Moore and Gabriel Davis. Antonio Williams is a dynamic and explosive wideout who would complement Keon Coleman's skill set nicely. Williams could play the "Z" or slot, pairing with Khalil Shakir to move around the formation," Melo wrote.
Getting Josh Allen a new weapon to work with is never a bad idea, especially if the Bills end up winning the Super Bowl. Williams has dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the first month of the season for the Tigers, but he appears to be healthy after playing this past weekend against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Against North Carolina, Williams had five catches for 37 yards as Clemson won 38-10 against former Bills foe Bill Belichick. Last season, Williams recorded 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, giving the Tigers a true leading receiver.
Williams won't necessarily be the Bills top wideout if he were to arrive immediately in western New York, but he could give the Buffalo offense a different set of skills it doesn't currently have.
In the meantime, the Bills will be back in action for Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.
