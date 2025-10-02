Bills Central

Bills' trade proposal sends fourth-round draft pick to Saints for key CB addition

In its latest trade proposal for the Buffalo Bills, Sports Illustrated suggests acquiring cornerback Alontae Taylor from the New Orleans Saints.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a gain past Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) in Week 4.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a gain past Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) in Week 4. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints are two vessels sailing in opposite directions. After Buffalo's 12-point win last Sunday, it is 4-0 and a Super Bowl contender in the AFC. The Saints are 0-4 and headed nowhere fast in a rebuilding year.

That, of course, makes them perfect trade partners. The Bills will be buyers at next month's trade deadline and the Saints likely sellers.

In identifying one trade for every NFL team heading into Week 5, Sports Illustrated suggests the Bills bolster their secondary by making a deal with the Saints. The proposed trade: A fourth-round draft pick in exchange for cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Tre'Davious White (27)
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Writes SI of its suggested swap: "Buffalo has one of the league’s elite offenses, evidenced by its AFC-best 133 points. Yet, the defense has been a problem, sitting 18th in EPA per play (0.016) and 25th on third down (42.0%), despite facing Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Spencer Rattler over the past three weeks. Trading for Taylor would bolster a secondary relying on the eventual return of rookie Maxwell Hairston and veteran Tre’Davious White".

Taylor has been solid for the Saints, but he's not their No. 1 cornerback.

The Bills have the league's stingiest pass defense through four weeks, but they've also faced the likes of bottom-feeder quarterbacks such as Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and the Saints' Spencer Rattler. It's never a bad time to bring in reinforcements for future playoff matchups against Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a touchdown past Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during at Highmark Stadium.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a touchdown past Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

