2 winners and 3 losers from Bills’ Week 17 loss that officially ended AFC East race

The Buffalo Bills had a terrible first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, putting them in a 13-0 hole.

They fought back in the second half, which is something they've been doing all season. This time, however, they fell short. A failed two-point conversion at the end of the game gave the Eagles a 13-12 victory, dropping the Bills to 12-5.

More importantly, it means the New England Patriots are officially the AFC East champions, ending Buffalo's five-year reign atop the division. Let's look back at the heartbreaking loss and identify who stood out as both winners and losers for the Bills.

Loser: Dion Dawkins, LT

A snow sculpture of Bills' Dion Dawkins sits outside Big Tree Inn, drawing attention from Bills fans. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen hasn't been comfortable in the pocket for much of the season, and that remained the case in this one. The first example was on the opening drive when Dion Dawkins was unable to handle the speed of Jalyx Hunt. The second-year linebacker got past Dawkins with ease, sacking Allen on third-and-seven, forcing an early punt.

Dawkins' struggles continued with a hold on second-and-four in the second quarter. That penalty negated an eight-yard run from James Cook. While the Bills converted one more first down following the penalty, they eventually punted, which might not have been the case if they hadn't gone backward 10 yards due to the hold.

Winner: Khalil Shakir, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs after the catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Khalil Shakir didn't have the best stat line on offense with 35 yards on six receptions, but he was one of the few options Josh Allen could rely on in Week 17. He also added an impressive 50 yards on three punt returns.

The veteran wideout would have been an even brighter star on Sunday if Allen hit him in the end zone on the final two-point conversion. Shakir ran a great route and was wide open, but Allen's pass sailed wide.

Loser: Sam Franklin Jr., S

Buffalo Bills S Sam Franklin Jr. reacts after a defensive play during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Buffalo had to punt the ball away early in the third quarter, and Mitch Wishnowsky was about to pin the Eagles deep. Britain Covey signaled a fair catch at the eight-yard line, but Sam Franklin Jr. hit Covey before the ball got to him.

The hit resulted in a 15-yard penalty, moving the ball to Philadelphia’s 23-yard line, and briefly raised concern for Covey, who was injured on the play. Thankfully, he avoided a serious injury despite the violent contact.

Winner: Brandin Cooks, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks acknowledges the crowd after catching a pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Coming into this game, Brandin Cooks was facing a lot of criticism for having one reception and two drops since joining the Bills. That changed on Sunday as he had 101 yards on four receptions, including a 50-yarder in the first half.

His most impressive catch, however, was a 36-yarder despite tight coverage on the final drive of the game. Should Cooks continue to offer this type of playmaking, the offense might finally be able to take off in the postseason.

Loser: Josh Allen, QB

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Being too tough on Josh Allen isn't fair, considering the issues he had to deal with on Sunday. He had defenders in his face constantly and was dealing with a bum ankle. As if that wasn't enough, a blocked extra point kept them from being able to go for the win with an extra point after he scored his second rushing touchdown of the game.

That said, Allen had an early fumble (which probably shouldn't have been a fumble) and took a terrible sack in the second half that cost his team a chance at a field goal. The worst play from Allen, though, was the final one. After cutting the lead to 13-12, Allen missed a wide-open Khalil Shakir on a two-point conversion, which would have kept their hopes for the AFC East title alive for one more week.

