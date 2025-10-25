Bills Central

Brandon Beane receives dramatic grade adjustment for 2024 Bills' trade

In hindsight, Buffalo's trade for an elite WR didn't pan out

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills received a dramatic grade change for their in-season acquisition of Amari Cooper, after the Pro Bowl receiver failed to make a significant impact in Buffalo.

At the time of the trade, the Bills needed an answer for a receiving core struggling to create separation and make big plays when needed. This led to ESPN's Seth Walder to give GM Brandon Beane an A- grade. His new grade for Buffalo fell to a D+, the most drastic change among the eight trades from last season that Walder regraded.

"The Bills were a Super Bowl hopeful with a clear need at receiver when they traded for Cooper...While I wasn't overly enthralled with Cooper, I viewed the trade as a clear win for the Bills because the need was both so apparent and crucial," writes Walder.

Amari Cooper
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Before being traded to Buffalo, Cooper had posted seven seasons with over 1000 receiving yards, while catching 62 touchdowns and earning five Pro Bowl nods. Once traded to the Bills, he appeared in just eight games, catching 20 passes for 297 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Walder added, "Cooper was invisible in the playoffs, accumulating only 41 receiving yards over three games. He finished 2024 with a 39 open score, his worst since 2017, when the metric began."

RELATED: Potential options as NFL insider reports Buffalo Bills actively pursuing WR trade

The trade could've been salvaged had Cooper signed a lucrative-enough contract in the offseason to net the Bills a compensatory pick, but he waited to sign with the Raiders until August, past the compensatory window, and ended up retiring shortly before the 2025 season began.

One year later, and the Bills seem to be in the same position — in need of a difference maker at the wide receiver position. Whether or not Beane is able to find a suitable option remains to be seen as the trade deadline approaches.

Amari Cooper
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

