Bills Shockingly Go After Rising Edge Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

Many NFL mock drafts have the Buffalo Bills selecting high-pedigree defensive players or wide receivers in two weeks, but there have been some exceptions.

One of those exceptions came from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, who has Buffalo selecting a position a team can never have too many of in his second mock draft. Unlike those aforementioned projections, Prisco's pick for Buffalo at No. 26 overall has traits that could allow him to transcend his collegiate production.

UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence has gained traction with an outstanding NFL Scouting Combine performance. Despite being ranked behind prospects such as Texas A&M's Cashius Howell and Auburn's Keldric Faulk, he has caught Prisco's attention.

Bills select EDGE Malachi Lawrence in latest mock draft

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

"They need a young edge player to come in and supplement what they have there. Bradley Chubb isn't a kid, and they are seemingly in never-ending pursuit of speed off the edge," Prisco wrote.

Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year, $43.5 milllion contract with Buffalo in March. He and his 48 career sacks will pair with Greg Rousseau to form a strong one-two punch off the edge. However, the depth behind them could be seen as a bit lacking, though, which is where Lawrence could come into play.

During his collegiate career, Lawrence racked up 72 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and three forced fumbles in four seasons, production that could provide some value for Buffalo in the event of injuries.

Great to see people FINALLY realizing how special #UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence is.



Since early October we/top scouts had him as a clear top-100 (or higher) pick.



His @ShrineBowl week (🎥⬇️) and NFL Combine (99th percentile in the 40, vert and broad) further validated it.



Don’t… pic.twitter.com/qjg6LKgGUK — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 9, 2026

Behind the top two edge rushers, Michael Hoecht could be a force to be reckoned with. However, only played two games in 2025 due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension and a torn Achilles, and Javon Solomon, a former fifth-round pick of the Bills, has just three career sacks.

Lawrence, a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025, placed second among edge rushers in several combine drills in February, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, showcasing athleticism that could be maximized by proper coaching.

Many of the areas noted in scouting reports are typical of raw prospects, though Lawrence is considered more polished than most.

Malachi Lawrence evaluation

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence | 2026 Combine Results:



⚔️ 40 Yard Dash: 4.52 (2nd)

⚔️ 10 Yard Split: 1.59 (2nd)

⚔️ Vertical Jump: 40.00” (2nd)

⚔️ Broad Jump: 10’10” (2nd)@UCF_Football pic.twitter.com/GSHMJrNqwL — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 26, 2026

At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Lawrence is built like a prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker, something new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would value if Lawrence were to find his way to Buffalo.

"He can win inside or outside but his speed-to-power conversion is average. His hands are subtle but skilled to quickly unlock openings and his secondary rush," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report of Lawrence.

Pressuring opposing quarterbacks is arguably the most important part for any team making deep playoff runs. Still, the Bills only had one total sack in their two playoff games last season despite the presence of players like Rousseau and Joey Bosa.

Having a deep group of pass rushers would benefit Buffalo, and Lawrence could help make that a reality.