Bills Star Pass Rusher Linked to NFC Contender in NFL Free Agency

Looking for a spark on the edge, the Buffalo Bills signed Joey Bosa to a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 season.

Bosa, who has had durability concerns throughout his career, played in 15 games and finished with 29 tackles, five sacks, and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles. In the postseason, however, he had just three tackles and no sacks.

MORE: 4 Senior Bowl Standouts at Wide Receiver Bills Should Consider in NFL Draft

Given Buffalo's tight salary cap, his overall production might not be enough to justify re-signing Bosa. That said, Bosa was still effective at generating pressure, which is why PFF's Bradley Locker believes he will have a solid market. Locker also says his brother's team, the San Francisco 49ers, should target the veteran.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa enters the field to warm up before a game against the New England Patriots. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The 49ers crawled their way to the divisional round despite a plague of injuries on both sides of the ball. Even before Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Week 3, San Francisco’s edge defender room was thin — something which John Lynch must focus on this spring," Locker wrote.

"Joey Bosa’s one-year stint with the Bills was generally favorable. The former Charger not only stayed healthy, but also got after the quarterback: His 85.5 PFF pass-rush grade was the eighth-best among qualified edge defenders. As the 49ers seek more viable options on the outside, pairing the Bosa brothers would be both a fun and sound football move."

Bills need to find permanent option across from Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo extended Greg Rousseau ahead of the 2025 season, signing him to a four-year, $80 million contract extension.

MORE: Another coach leaves Buffalo Bills as team transitions to three new coordinators

Rousseau led the Bills with seven sacks and was second in the NFL in run defense from the defensive end position, according to PFF. Buffalo feels confident with him as the starter on one side, but they need another long-term defensive end.

There will be options in the upcoming NFL draft, with the Bills potentially using their selection in Round 1 on a pass-rusher. Whether that's the plan, or if they target someone in free agency, Buffalo must shore up their D-line with a younger EDGE to pair with Rousseau.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —