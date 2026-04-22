Brandon Beane’s 'Lower-end' First-Round Grades Call for Bills' Draft Trade

If Buffalo Bills fans are waiting for the NFL Draft, they will want to hear what Brandon Beane’s thoughts are on the first-round prospects.

The Bills’ President of Football Operations and General Manager was available for media availability on Monday following a voluntary minicamp session. And while Beane chatted about several draft topics, one of note was where he views the top prospects in this year’s class.

Beane alluded to Buffalo being on the "lower-end" of true first-round talents in the group, thus discussing what it would look like to get a chance at drafting those players at No. 26 overall.

“It’s harder to go up, but I think with us, you’d never say never.”



Brandon Beane on the Bills potentially trading up in the draft 🦬 pic.twitter.com/0Af3hy6Wk3 — SleeperBills (@SleeperBills) April 20, 2026

Why Bills must trade up

Considering Buffalo already used second-round draft capital on D.J. Moore, WR looks to be off the board in Round 1. But the Bills may be out of the mix for other roster needs at 26.

There is a mix of defensive linemen who could be off the board from the top of the PFF big board, from Zion Young to Malachi Lawrence, after the run of Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Reuben Bain. Buffalo could add to the DL on Day 2, but not until pick No. 91.

Linebacker is also a need, but that is looking more like a Day 2 or 3 decision for the Bills to make.

Additionally, the interior offensive line may see a run take place, especially with college tackles like Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano being possible swing players who kick inside. Even considering the additions of Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry, the value Buffalo got with those players should tell you there's room to add more pieces in that OL room.

What names make sense for Buffalo?

Miami Hurricanes' defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3). | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

DL

Akheem Mesidor (Miami, FL)

Zion Young (Missouri)

Malachi Lawrence (UCF)

T.J. Parker (Clemson)

Lawrence specifically could be a fit in Jim Leonhard's new defense. He's got the type of versatility that could make a good piece to move inside and out.

Parker could have the biggest upside as one of the Tigers who had a lesser than 2025 after a breakthrough 2024.

Regardless, they could all be long-term options to replace the oft-injured Bradley Chubb.

OL

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)

Spencer Fano (Utah)

Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)

The first two names are interesting because they were both college tackles. Both have been talked about as guards, too. Proctor for being a gargantuan man at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds. Fano more for his undersized length and being at 308 pounds.

Both could be long-term options next to Dion Dawkins, and possible replacements when the Schnow Man retires. Ioane may just be the best guard of them all, though, and could fall due to his positional value.

But not far enough for the Bills at 26 overall.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane on his approach with pick No. 26:



“You do a rundown. These are the guys we are pretty sure there’s less than a 1% chance they’ll be there, barring something like a gas mask or something popping up. So if you guys want to put any players who are really… pic.twitter.com/1GUJAT62Yr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 20, 2026