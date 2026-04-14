Could Jalon Daniels Become Bills' First Drafted QB Since Failed Jake Fromm Pick?

It's not every year that the Buffalo Bills use draft capital on the quarterback position.

In fact, it's been six years since the Bills last drafted a QB prospect, and even then, they waited until Round 5 to select Georgia's Jake Fromm to compete for the backup job behind Josh Allen.

Fromm, who is no longer in the NFL, never threw a pass for the Bills, who proceeded to take the veteran route to fill their second-string QB role over the past five seasons.

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (4) passes the ball during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Jon Durr-Imagn Images

With trusted backup Mitch Trubisky leaving for the Tennessee Titans in free agency last month, Buffalo has an opening on the depth chart. Although Shane Buechele and Kyle Allen are both under contract, the Bills are likely open to adding the right rookie to the mix.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels participated in a private workout for the Bills earlier this spring. After playing six seasons as a result of COVID-19 pandemic-related eligibility waivers, Daniels projects as a late-round draft pick or potential priority free agent.

Bills' last three Day 3 quarterbacks all busted

Fromm, the No. 167 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, was claimed by the New York Giants off the Bills' practice squad in 2021. Simply lacking the necessary arm talent to succeed in the NFL, Fromm threw 60 career passes for 210 yards over three games with the Giants.

Before striking gold with Josh Allen at No. 7 overall in 2018, the Bills used mid-round picks on developmental quarterbacks in 2016 and 2017.

First, the Bills took Ohio State's Cardale Jones at No. 139 overall in 2016. His NFL career was comprised of one game, throwing 11 passes in the finale as a rookie only days after Buffalo fired head coach Rex Ryan. Jones was out of the league by 2020.

Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Cardale Jones (7) is sacked by New York Jets defensive tackle Deon Simon (93) | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

In 2017, the Bills notoriously selected Pittsburgh's Nathan Peterman with a fifth-round pick (No. 171 overall). With ex-head coach Sean McDermott somehow deciding to start Peterman on four occasions, the overwhelmed field general recorded 3 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

In addition to an unbelievably poor 1:4 TD-to-Interception ratio, Peterman averaged 4.2 yards per pass attempt for the Bills.

Upside to drafting Daniels

While his passing totals were rather pedestrian, Daniels proved his leadership abilities with Kansas.

The first-ever four-time captain in Kansas history excelled in the classroom. Daniels was 2024 Big 12 Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year before becoming a finalist for the 2025 Campbell Trophy.

Daniels, who did not miss a start over the past two seasons, has boosted his draft stock in recent months. The dual threat clocked in at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine after an impressive showing during East West Shrine Bowl Week.

Starting for the East Team, Daniels went 8-of-14 passing for 52 yards and added a three-yard TD rush in the all-star game. As a NFL backup, Daniels would seemingly be an asset on scout team when needing to prepare for an opposing quarterback with mobility. The Bills currently hold five Day 3 draft picks, beginning at No. 126 overall and ending with No. 220.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (QB06) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the FREE Bills On SI Newsletter —