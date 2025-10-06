Matt Milano's 'Groundhog Day' nightmare continues to haunt Buffalo Bills' defense
Although the film's debut preceded Matt Milano's 1994 birthday by one year, it seems like the Buffalo Bills' linebacker is living in some version of "Groundhog Day."
Whereas Bill Murray's character wakes up on the same day of the year every morning, Milano routinely wakes up and sees his name on the injury report with one issue after another.
After missing 2.5 games due to a pectoral injury suffered in Week 2 against the New York Jets, Milano apparently reaggravated the issue late in the first half against the New England Patriots on October 5.
"I heard it was his pec at halftime. I don't have any more details right now, but I'll probably have something next day or two here for you," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott late Sunday night after a 23-20 home loss.
Milano likely reinjured the pectoral on one of his six first-half tackles, but the exact cause of the issue, as well as the severity, are currently a mystery. The former All-Pro linebacker was initially ruled as questionable to return but remained sidelined for the entire second half.
Although 31 years old, Milano has been one of the defense's most-effective performers during his short time on the field this season, but he's become increasingly unreliable due to physical issues.
“He's one of our better players. And so we'll see where it goes. I feel bad for him," said McDermott after the Week 2 win over the Jets. "He works extremely hard. You guys know him, he's here quite a bit, and he puts a lot of time into it, and it means a lot to him."
Milano's misfortune began with a nasty season-ending leg injury five weeks into the 2023 season with Buffalo playing on a fugazee surface in London.
Spending that entire ensuing offseason working back to full strength, Milano was ready for training camp in July 2024. In a "you can't make this stuff up" moment, Milano tore a biceps tendon during a mundane individual tackling drill during practice.
He landed on Injured Reserve for the first 11 weeks in 2024, and finally returned in Week 12. Unfortunately, he tweaked his groin in a Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions. Fortunately, Milano was available for the playoffs and performed adequately in his old role.
After a healthy, low-stress offseason, Milano was fantastic throughout this past summer. Two weeks into the regular season, however, it was Groundhog Day all over again.
