How Bills' Rookie Receiver Could Start if Keon Coleman Disappoints Again

The pressure is mounting on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. After a disappointing first two seasons, he is entering what is building up to be a make-or-break year with a rookie now competing for a role.

The Florida State product was quarterback Josh Allen's preferred wide receiver prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has tallied just 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in his career so far. His struggles have also extended off the field.

The Bills spent a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on UConn wide receiver Skyler Bell, Buffalo's only skill-position selection in Pittsburgh. His skill set could allow him to contribute early, and Coleman's performance could impact his role.

Coleman's standing with the Bills

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Bills head coach Joe Brady during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coleman missed two games in 2025 after being late to a team meeting and was a healthy scratch for two others. He got another chance in the playoffs, but recorded just two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's two postseason contests. Despite this, he has received support from first-year head coach Joe Brady and general manager Brandon Beane.

"I told Keon, you know, as soon as I got hired, when I called him, I said, look, man, the best thing to happen to you is me being your head coach. Like, the faith I have in you, I'm going to, we're going to make it work together," Brady said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

"It’s not all talk," Beane told The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia in April. "I think Keon understands what he can control and what he can’t, and we all mature at different times. It’s not an ability thing with him."

Even with this support, Bell has talent that could supplant Coleman if the former second-round pick does not show improvement.

How Skyler Bell could unseat Coleman

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell produced at a high level in college as a go-to option. He was a first-team All-American in 2025, leading the American Conference with 101 receptions, 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. All three marks ranked in the top four nationally in his lone season with the Huskies, and his reception and touchdown totals set UConn single-season records.

Bell, selected at No. 125 overall, has the speed to work downfield, posting a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he could stand to add bulk to his 6-foot, 185-pound frame to get adjust to the NFL.

In a group that includes Khalil Shakir, the Bills' leading receiver in 2025, and Chicago Bears trade acquisition DJ Moore, continued inconsistency from Coleman could lead to Bell carving out a role in Brady's offense early in the 2026 season.