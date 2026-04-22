Josh Allen's Involvement in Bills' Draft Process Detailed at Buffalo's Minicamp

There’s been plenty said about Josh Allen’s involvement in the Buffalo Bills’ bust of a draft pick, Keon Coleman’s selection in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s well known that Coleman was Allen’s favorite prospect at the wide receiver position that year, and his interest in the big-bodied target was a significant factor in Buffalo moving out of the first round to position themselves to take Coleman. Since that selection, many have wondered if Allen should have as much say in the team’s personnel decisions as it seems the Bills are willing to give him.

A valid question.

This time around, as the Bills prepare for the 2026 draft, it seems as if their quarterback has distanced himself from the draft board. But not because those have questioned his input.

“I’ve been in this baby bubble, the baby loop as I like to call it,” he said while addressing the media after the team's voluntary veteran minicamp on Monday. “So I couldn’t tell you what’s going on with the draft and who’s going where and how many picks each team has.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Allen welcomed his first child with wife Hailee Steinfeld on Apr. 2. He later continued to explain that his focus entering the upcoming campaign is on “being the best quarterback I can be right now.”

The Bills’ QB says that, while the front office will continue to ask his opinion on prospective selections, likely first and foremost at the wide receiver position, he is leaving it up to the Bills’ general manager/president of football operations to guide the team to a successful draft.

“At the end of the day, that’s [Brandon Beane’s] role and the scouts that they got up there,” he said. “That’s what they get paid to do.”

Possible options

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has a word with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after practice at the Buffalo Bills Training Facility. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills have a list of roster holes that must be filled before they take the field for Week 1, many of which will be addressed through the selection process, where the Bills hold seven picks, beginning at No. 26 overall. The options for the Bills with their first-rounder are endless, with edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and other positions sticking out.

At the wide receiver position, Buffalo has been linked to Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, while Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez is a red-hot name at linebacker, and Auburn’s Keldric Faulk has also been connected to the Bills. Buffalo drafted Maxwell Hairston at pick No. 30 in the first round last year, Coleman in the second round to pick off their draft slate the year before and tight end Dalton Kincaid at pick No. 25 overall in 2023.

Of the Bills’ seven first-round picks under Beane’s leadership, just two have come on the offensive side of the ball, with the other five being spent on defensive players. Whoever Buffalo takes this year, it doesn’t seem as if Allen will have much say in the pick.

“Just excited to welcome our new guys, and I know our front office has been working extremely hard,” concluded Allen. “Whoever that may be, we’re going to welcome him with open arms and try to bring him in as soon as possible to try and win a Super Bowl.”

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