How Have Bills' NFL Draft Visits Impacted their First-Round Selections?
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Top-30 visits have become commonplace for NFL teams like the Buffalo Bills before the NFL Draft. But how have they impacted how the Bills have picked in the first round?
According to former KFAN1003 host Kent Weyrauch, Buffalo is middle of the pack across the NFL in terms of converting top-30 visits into first-round selections.
Tied with their AFC East rivals in the Patriots, the Bills reportedly selected 44 percent of its first-rounders after top-30 visits. Weyrauch had Buffalo listed at four of its nine first-round picks since 2015 being top-30 participants for the Bills, but the real number is actually five.
Those names for Buffalo include Maxwell Hairston (2025), Kaiir Elam (2022), Ed Oliver (2019) and Josh Allen (2018). The name that was omitted from the list was Allen's draft classmate Tremaine Edmunds, who also visted with the Bills before the 2018 NFL Draft.
Top-30 visits do not have 100 percent success rate
What is clear is day is that top-30 visits do not always lead to success on the field. Of course Allen has been a hit; a record-setting QB who has claimed the NFL MVP award.
And even Ed Oliver and Tremaine Edmunds have been moderate successes for Buffalo. But Elam was a clear miss, and although Hairston looks promising, a lot of his rookie year was hampered due to injury.
The Bills have also used top-30 visits for their Day two and three picks, too. Some of the hits? James Cook (2022), Dawson Knox (2017) and O'Cyrus Torrence (2023). The misses? Vosean Joseph (2017), Jack Anderson (2021) and Nathan Peterman (2017).
Keon Coleman also visited Buffalo before the 2024 draft. So, the jury is still out on if he is able to burst the bust narrative.
There's no denying that top-30 visits can have an impact for draft selection. But thankfully for the Bills, they have not put all of their eggs into that basket.
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Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.