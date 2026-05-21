Supporting Cast Rankings Show Bills Still Putting Too Much on Josh Allen

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are in the midst of OTAs as they look to put the pain of their latest postseason loss in the rearview mirror.

Buffalo won 12 games in 2025, and then defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. In the second round of the NFL playoffs, however, they fell to the Denver Broncos in overtime. While the ending was controversial, the Bills have no one to blame but themselves for the loss.

For whatever reason, the Bills continue to force Allen to do far too much on his own. This year, that remains the case as the playmakers around Allen were recently ranked in the middle of the pack by FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano.

Josh Allen still doing all the heavy-lifting

Vacchiano called Buffalo a "Josh Allen-centered offense," and quoted multiple anonymous scouts who said the Bills could be unstoppable if they just got Allen some help. One said giving Allen a top-10 wide receiver would lead to the former MVP shattering many NFL records. Vacchiano admits they did add some help this offseason, but doesn't seem to think it's enough, ranking the Bills' supporting case 15th best in the league.

"They did add D.J. Moore in the offseason, which is an improvement. But he’s 29 and three seasons removed from his WR1 days. Beyond him are mostly third and fourth receivers (Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer) and two serviceable tight ends (Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox)," Vacchiano wrote.

Vacchiano does also give credit to James Cook, which is only fair considering he led the league in rushing yardage with 1,621 yards. That takes some of the pressure off the shoulders of Allen, but when it comes to the aerial attack, the Bills plan appears to be "let Josh Allen figure it out."

Can D.J. Moore, Skyler Bell make the difference?

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore makes a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Buffalo will field a very similar offense in 2026 as they did in 2025. The big change is Moore taking over as the No. 1 wide receiver. They will also be replacing David Edwards, who left in free agency.

Moore's addition should help Allen, even if he's not the same player he was a few years ago. Buffalo could also wind up getting more from Skyler Bell than expected. I recently wrote about Bell being indirectly compared to Amon-Ra St. Brown. If he could be anywhere close to St. Brown's level, Bell would be an absolute steal.

The only question is whether that's enough to take the pressure off of Allen and help Buffalo get back tot he Super Bowl.