Bills Land Elite LB Prospect With Major Question Mark in 2027 Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a record of 7-1 and they just added safety Amani Hooker at the NFL trade deadline. That filled arguably their biggest need on the roster, while also giving them a true ballhawk as Hooker leads the league with five interceptions entering Week 10.

That has the excitement higher than ever in Buffalo, but that doesn't mean we can't keep looking forward to the future. That's exactly what we do here as we check out a recent 2027 NFL mock draft from Cody Williams of FanSided.

Williams has Buffalo picking 31st overall and he sees them addressing another concern on the defensive side of the ball, taking Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

Round 1, Pick 31: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa celebrates after getting a stop during a NCAA football game against Purdue. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams says there seems to be a desire to add more pass-catching help constantly, but Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has done a better job than he gets credit for when it comes to fixing that spot. Adding DJ Moore in the offseason was a strong move, and will look even better if he can stay healthy. They've also seen some major improvement from Keon Coleman and for some reason, Khalil Shakir never gets the love he deserves.

All that said, Williams sees Viliamu-Asa as a great fit in the middle of Jim Leonhard's defense.

"There always seems to be an argument for the Bills to get more pass-catching help, yet the offense keeps producing. But we did see Brandon Beane finally seem to acknowledge the defensive shortcomings by trading for Amani Hooker," Williams wrote.

"So let's hope they keep that up and get someone like Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa here. The middle of Buffalo's defense has been problematic for a couple of years now, and he's a do-it-all threat in the middle of that side of the ball to help remedy that."

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa comes with one major concern

Notre Dame Fighting Irish LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa reacts after a play against the Miami Hurricanes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Viliamu-Asa has the makings of a day one starter who can help as a run-stuffer and is capable of generating pressure in the pass-rushing department as well. The one concern on the field is his consistency in pass coverage. While he has three career interceptions, coverage isn't his strong suit.

That's not enough to push him out of the first round, but one concern might. Viliamu-Asa has an extensive injury history, which includes two ACL tears (one in high school and one in 2025 while at Notre Dame). He's also had a thumb injury this season. Teams will want a full workup on Viliamu-Asa's knees, but if there are no long-term concerns, he could be a huge difference-maker for the Bills, or whichever team selects him.

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