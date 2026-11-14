Did Buffalo Bills Do Enough at NFL Trade Deadline?

This year's NFL trade deadline was rather busy, but Buffalo Bills fans are only concerned with what their team did. And this year, they made an impressive move as they added the league's leader in interceptions, Amani Hooker.

Hooker fills a major need since the Bills were thin at safety, especially after releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but they did pay a pretty penny. Buffalo surrendered a second-round pick, but we have to admit, Hooker is far superior to any player they could have added near the end of the second round in 2027.

Of course, the question of value isn't the only one that needs to be answered. In addition to that, fans want to know if the Bills general manager Brandon Beane did enough to shore up the roster for the postseason push. According to Albert Breer, they did.

Buffalo has made multiple trades this year

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breer said the Bills did enough, but he's not looking at the move for Hooker in a vacuum. He's still taking into consideration the fact that Beane made a big move this offseason to get wide receiver D.J. Moore, who also was added for a second-round pick. As Breer points out, that means Beane gave up the team's second pick in consecutive seasons to address their two biggest needs.

"My answer to that question is yes. And I think sometimes the way we look at these moves is, well, why didn't they take a bigger swing? And you're not looking at the totality of the calendar year, you're just looking at what they did over the last couple of weeks," Breer said.

"The Bills already made a big move in trading for DJ Moore. And so when you've already offloaded some draft capital, it does limit, to some degree, what you can do in the current year because you're looking at the big picture of things."

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker reacts after catching an interception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breer talked about how they didn't think they could get Hooker, but the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars picked up Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons set the staget. Beane pulled off the move as the deadline approached, and the Bills feel like they added someone who can be a fixture in their defense for years.

"But the Bills view Hooker as a player that's not far off from Bates, a guy who's a true post safety who will complement Cole Bishop, who they move around a bunch. They can play down in the box. He has ball production, which is obviously a big piece of the picture, and they have him signed for the next couple of years, too," Breer said.

"So, all the way around, they feel like they were able to add a pretty important piece to make that safety position, now with Bishop and Hooker, a very real strength. And so the defense has gotten better over the course of the last few weeks. They've gotten a little more comfortable playing in Jim Leonhard's system."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breer is correct that the Bills will have to figure things out when it comes to adding developmental players, but as we've seen in recent years, Beane isn't afraid to make moves during the draft. Sure, fans hate seeing their team trade out of the first round, but Beane does this to add enough young, and affordable talent, so that he can roll the dice on players such as Hooker.

As for the question of whether they did enough, I would have to agree with Breer. The Bills had just one glaring weakness, which was at safety. They filled that, and have been playing better over the past two weeks on defense. That sets the stage for an exciting postseason in Western New York.

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