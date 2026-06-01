Skyler Bell Hype Train Rolls On After Bills Rookie WR Earns Lofty Status

Since the Buffalo Bills selected Skyler Bell with their first of back-to-back fourth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s been plenty of buzz around the first-year wide receiver.

That continued with about a month to go until NFL training camps open for all 32 teams, with Bell being named one of the league’s five most underrated rookies. Bell fell to Day 3 of the draft, which took many by surprise. However, his precipitous drop worked out in his favor, according to NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid.

“Bell couldn’t have landed in a better situation,” wrote Reid for ESPN. “He’ll be asked to be an early contributor in Joe Brady’s offense, which also added wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason.”

There is one area in particular in which Reid foresees Bell making a smooth transition to the NFL level. Bell’s 1,282 receiving yards were second among the nation’s pass catchers last year, with 835 of those yards coming after the catch. That’s a stunning average of 8.2 yards after the catch [YAC].

For comparison, Buffalo’s leading receiver from 2025, Khalil Shakir, who is known for his impressive YAC ability, averaged 7.5 YAC per reception.

“Josh Allen should be able to find him explosive plays in bunches,” added Reid.

Bell is the first significant investment the Bills have made at wide receiver since the failed second-round selection of Keon Coleman in 2024. This time around, signs are pointing toward Bell becoming a significant contributor for Buffalo in Year 1.

Where Skyler Bell fits in the Bills’ depth chart

Connecticut Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Ball State Cardinals. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Along with Moore and Coleman, Bell will also have to fend off Joshua Palmer for playing time after Palmer completed a disappointing first season with the Bills. Palmer has begun the team’s offseason workout program on the mend, which has allowed Bell to burst onto the scene with a strong start to his professional career. He is the leader in the clubhouse to become the team's third wide receiver.

Bell fits the mold of the type of player the Bills appeared to seek routinely throughout this year’s selection process. Many of the prospects Buffalo brought in possess incredible athleticism. The same goes for Bell, whose 9.71 relative athletic score [RAS] ranked 111th out of 3,830 wide receivers over the past four decades, per RAS.football.

With an impressive production profile and the athletic traits to match, there’s no wonder Bell’s hype train continues to roll down the tracks toward the Bills’ mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 9.