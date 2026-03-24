Three NFL Draft Prospects Bills Must Avoid With No. 26 Pick
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Only a month remains until the 2026 NFL draft, and a world of possibilities has opened up to the Buffalo Bills with the combination of moves they've made in free agency and the staff they've assembled under new head coach Joe Brady.
However, danger lurks within the multitude of available players. Red flags surround every prospect, but some are much more notable than others when it comes to the Bills and whom they may select.
Four players have glaring weaknesses that say the Bills should avoid them come April.
DT Caleb Banks, Florida
The Bills' shift to a 3-4 defense has left a profound impact on the team's roster construction, and the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Banks may have trouble finding a place on the unit, but that's not the big problem with him.
Banks' main issue is his lengthy injury history. He suffered a foot injury in Florida's final regular-season game in 2024, then re-injured it in the following fall camp, keeping him out for the first two games of 2025. He re-injured it again in the third game of the season, sidelining him for the next seven.
If that wasn't enough, Banks broke his foot again the night before his scheduled on-field testing for the NFL Scouting Combine and got surgery on March 9. The Bills should rely on the young talent on their defensive line instead of reinforcing it early in the draft.
WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
This is more of a scheme-fit problem than anything else. After two seasons on the outside, Cooper primarily played in the slot in 2025, and Khalil Shakir would block him if Brady tried to use him that way.
With projected first overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback for Cooper's national title run in 2025, Brady may be enticed to use him in the slot, where he had his best season with 67 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns, but it would be ineffective for Buffalo.
If Buffalo were to draft Cooper, it would be on Brady to utilize his skills to the fullest, but the receiver's track record could tell the wrong story.
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
There's no questioning McNeil-Warren's abilities, as he's a sound tackler and could be a long-term replacement for Taylor Rapp after C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone signed one-year contracts.
The main problem is the level of competition he faced at Toledo. The Mid-American Conference isn't generally known for producing high-level football players and he faced just five Power Four opponents over the last three seasons.
McNeil-Warren was a first-team All-MAC and a second-team All-American in 2025, but those honors may not carry much weight given Toledo's typically weaker competition.
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Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003