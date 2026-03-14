Retired NFL Linebacker Lauds Buffalo Bills' New 'Enforcer' on Defense

The Buffalo Bills got strong safety play across from second-year breakout Cole Bishop in 2025 with veteran Jordan Poyer returning at 34 years old. However, that type of play isn't sustainable long-term, and Buffalo's moves this offseason prove they understand that.

Buffalo signed Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to one-year contracts to give Bishop two solid choices for a running mate. The latter, in particular, could be poised for a big year in Western New York in a culture that suits him.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho voiced his support for the signing on Thursday on his talk show, Speakeasy, saying that Gardner-Johnson's hard-hitting presence is just what the Bills need.

Gardner-Johnson's "enforcer" play style

.@EmmanuelAcho grades the Buffalo Bills' offseason moves a B+ and says CJGJ is the enforcer the Bills have been missing on defense!



"Chauncey Gardner-Johnson puts fear in your heart"



WE ARE STILL LIVE RIGHT NOW ➡️ https://t.co/f4H3dQB55c pic.twitter.com/CYGgQZWjdO — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 13, 2026

"If we're really talking about the Bills, though, the thing they have lacked defensively is an enforcer," Acho said. He went on to list various Bills defenders of the past and present as not fitting that description before returning to Buffalo's new safety.

"If I run this slant, am I going to go to get dry needled or acupuncture? Is my arrosty therapist available at 10:30 a.m. on Monday? The Bills have never had a dude put fear in your heart. That's Chauncey Gardner-Johnson."

Gardner-Johnson is known for his physical play style, as he himself described, and he also has some familiarity with the new coaching staff. He played with defensive quality control coach Craig Robertson in his first two NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

It's not just Gardner-Johnson's physical nature as a defender that makes him a fit for Buffalo. He'll bring something that is usually viewed negatively but can benefit a team in some ways.

Culture change

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) celebrates with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) after a sack against the Giants at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Head coach Joe Brady made it clear to his players in his first two months in the role that he won't be as strict with them as former head man Sean McDermott was, allowing them to express themselves more freely without fear of repercussions.

Gardner-Johnson could be one of the players who benefits most from this culture. He was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Houston Texans in 2025 and criticized Philadelphia for moving on from a competitor like him. After being released in late September, he was picked up by the Chicago Bears in October.

Gardner-Johnson, who was rated the NFL's biggest trash-talker in 2023 and the most annoying player in 2024 in The Athletic's player polls, will bring that same fiery demeanor to Buffalo. It'll likely be a strong complement to Josh Allen's competitive nature.

Opposing teams will have to watch out for the mental and physical games on both sides of the ball with those personalities in place in 2026.