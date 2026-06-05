OTAs Give Reason To Try Optimism Around Buffalo Bills' Wide Receivers For A Change
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The Buffalo Bills have been accused of lacking firepower in their receiving corps ever since trading away Stefon Diggs following the 2023 season.
Khalil Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, has emerged as an ultra-reliable target, but the Bills have been without the prototypical WR1 who consistently lines up on the outside of the formation.
Buffalo drafted Keon Coleman at No. 33 overall in 2024, and it subsequently added free agent Joshua Palmer in 2025. Unfortunately, neither player met expectations last season as the Bills' receiving corps continued to muddle in mediocrity.
As we wrote last week, there's heightened concern about Palmer's potential to turn it around due to the fact he's been working off to the side with trainers at OTAs as opposed to participating in team drills.
Meanwhile, Shakir has been Buffalo's receiving yards leader each of the past two seasons with modest totals — 821 in 2024 and 719 in 2025. Last year, there were 43 NFL players who finished with more receiving yards than the Bills' top producer.
Heading into the offseason, it was obvious that team brass had to facilitate improvement amongst the position group.
So far, Pete Carmichael likes what he sees
With two new additions leading the way as OTAs wind down, the Bills' wide receivers, as a whole, are on an upward trend. Veteran DJ Moore, who was traded from the Chicago Bears, and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell have generated noticeable buzz during the handful of OTAs practices open to media.
It's actually beginning to look like quarterback Josh Allen may have the aerial support he needs to get the Bills over the hump and into the Super Bowl. Although it's way too early to make such a judgment, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael's recent comments provide plenty of reason for optimism.
"A group that I feel like when you watch the practice, they are coming off the ball and they are fast. They're playing hard. I'm excited about the way that group is practicing right now. I really am," said Carmichael, a Super Bowl XLIV champion.
DJ Moore gives Bills WRs big boost
Moore, a 2018 first-round selection by the Carolina Panthers, has four seasons of 1,150+ receiving yards under his belt.
We wrote about the idea that the potential WR1 is exactly the type of help that Allen could've used the past two years.
"I think it's been great to have him and Josh start to make a connection," said Carmichael.
Coincidentally, Allen and Moore's off-field connection actually dates back to 2018 at the Rookie Premiere.
When it comes to the on-field QB-WR rapport that's developing, Carmichael likes what he's seen from Moore thus far.
"Real excited about the player. He's smooth," said Carmichael. "He comes off the ball and sometimes it feels like, all of a sudden, he's by guys."
Current Bills' wide receivers
Earlier this week, we wrote about the Bills adding Mac Dalena as a 13th wide receiver on the 90-man roster.
DJ Moore
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
Joshua Palmer
Skyler Bell (R)
Mecole Hardman
Stephen Gosnell
Tyrell Shavers
Trent Sherfield
Jalen Virgil
Gabriel Benyard (R)
Ja'Mori Maclin (R)
Mac Dalena
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.