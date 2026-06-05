OTAs Give Reason To Try Optimism Around Buffalo Bills' Wide Receivers For A Change

The Buffalo Bills have been accused of lacking firepower in their receiving corps ever since trading away Stefon Diggs following the 2023 season.

Khalil Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, has emerged as an ultra-reliable target, but the Bills have been without the prototypical WR1 who consistently lines up on the outside of the formation.

Buffalo drafted Keon Coleman at No. 33 overall in 2024, and it subsequently added free agent Joshua Palmer in 2025. Unfortunately, neither player met expectations last season as the Bills' receiving corps continued to muddle in mediocrity.

As we wrote last week, there's heightened concern about Palmer's potential to turn it around due to the fact he's been working off to the side with trainers at OTAs as opposed to participating in team drills.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Shakir has been Buffalo's receiving yards leader each of the past two seasons with modest totals — 821 in 2024 and 719 in 2025. Last year, there were 43 NFL players who finished with more receiving yards than the Bills' top producer.

Heading into the offseason, it was obvious that team brass had to facilitate improvement amongst the position group.

So far, Pete Carmichael likes what he sees

With two new additions leading the way as OTAs wind down, the Bills' wide receivers, as a whole, are on an upward trend. Veteran DJ Moore, who was traded from the Chicago Bears, and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell have generated noticeable buzz during the handful of OTAs practices open to media.

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's actually beginning to look like quarterback Josh Allen may have the aerial support he needs to get the Bills over the hump and into the Super Bowl. Although it's way too early to make such a judgment, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael's recent comments provide plenty of reason for optimism.

"A group that I feel like when you watch the practice, they are coming off the ball and they are fast. They're playing hard. I'm excited about the way that group is practicing right now. I really am," said Carmichael, a Super Bowl XLIV champion.

DJ Moore gives Bills WRs big boost

Moore, a 2018 first-round selection by the Carolina Panthers, has four seasons of 1,150+ receiving yards under his belt.

We wrote about the idea that the potential WR1 is exactly the type of help that Allen could've used the past two years.

"I think it's been great to have him and Josh start to make a connection," said Carmichael.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a three-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Coincidentally, Allen and Moore's off-field connection actually dates back to 2018 at the Rookie Premiere.

When it comes to the on-field QB-WR rapport that's developing, Carmichael likes what he's seen from Moore thus far.

"Real excited about the player. He's smooth," said Carmichael. "He comes off the ball and sometimes it feels like, all of a sudden, he's by guys."

Current Bills' wide receivers

Earlier this week, we wrote about the Bills adding Mac Dalena as a 13th wide receiver on the 90-man roster.

DJ Moore



Khalil Shakir



Keon Coleman



Joshua Palmer



Skyler Bell (R)



Mecole Hardman



Stephen Gosnell



Tyrell Shavers



Trent Sherfield



Jalen Virgil



Gabriel Benyard (R)



Ja'Mori Maclin (R)



Mac Dalena