Drake Maye said he forgot Joey Bosa could jump on critical 4th-down play

The Buffalo Bills improved to 10-4 with a massive come-from-behind win over the New England Patriots, who fell to 11-3.

Buffalo was down 21-0 in the first half, but outscored the Patriots 35-10 to secure the victory. Naturally, such a comeback leads to excitement about the offensive outpouring, but the defense also made plays along the way.

MORE: 4 Winners & 2 Losers from Bills' hard-earned Week 15 win vs. Patriots

None were more important than a late stop on fourth-and-five, which sealed the win. New England was attempting to take the lead back on their final drive, but couldn't get rolling. On their final play, quarterback Drake Maye had his pass tipped by defensive end Joey Bosa, leading to a turnover on downs.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye throws under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After the game, Maye was asked about that crucial series, and he had a humorous take on how things unfolded.

"I was looking downfield, and I forgot the guy in front of me could jump." - Maye on the fourth-down play against the Bills.

Bosa, who missed Week 14 with a hamstring injury, didn't record a tackle in this one, but still made one of the most important plays of the game.

Drake Maye will continue to be an issue for Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye reacts after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With the game on the line, Maye was unable to come up with the big play. That was a harsh reminder for him and the Patriots that this is just his second season in the NFL. Learning to win at this level isn't easy, and while Maye is surely upset by this result, he can take a lot from this going forward.

MORE: Who wins the tiebreaker if Bills and Patriots finish with the same record?

The same is true for Buffalo. They have to be relieved to get the win, but they're going to take New England seriously, especially now that Maye has given them two incredibly tough games this season.

Bills fans enjoyed the brief stretch of futility for the Patriots, who dominated the league for decades. That's no longer the case thanks to Maye, who is going to be an issue for them in the AFC East for years to come.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —