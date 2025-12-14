Bills outscored Patriots 35-10 since Dave Portnoy’s return of dynasty post

Dave Portnoy is a lightning rod for controversy, but the founder and owner of Barstool Sports is also skilled at going viral. That was the case again on Sunday as the proud New England Patriots fan posted a video celebrating the return of the dynasty when the Pats went up 21-0 against the Buffalo Bills.

During the crucial Week 15 showdown, the Patriots had all the momentum and seemed destined to sweep the Bills. Had they done so, they would have clinched the AFC East, and dealt a major blow to their biggest rival.

That's why Portnoy was in full celebration mode as he said this was once again the Patriots' league.

ITS OVER. THE NFL GOES THROUGH NEW ENGLAND AGAIN! THE REAL DYNASTY IS BACK! THIS IS OUR LEAGUE!!! #NEPats pic.twitter.com/lOAOh0H6Ni — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 14, 2025

Of course, that lead didn't hold. Buffalo outscored the Patriots 35-10 following this post, leading to a shocking 35-31 win for the road team.

That not only ended the 10-game winning streak for New England, but it pulled the Bills to within one game in the division. It also led to several upset Patriots' fans, including Portnoy.

Now, to his credit, he owned his mistake. Shortly after the loss, Portnoy made another video admitting he was premature in his celebration.

Patriots blow 21-0 lead. guess I’m the asshole. pic.twitter.com/zqYv58hT9P — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 14, 2025

With Portnoy being such a polarizing figure, people were quick to call him out, but as fans, we've all had our moments where we bragged a bit too much before being humbled.

Dave Portnoy wasn't the only one who had a cold take on Sunday

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the field after the game. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Portnoy wasn't alone in the early celebration. Jay King, who covers the Boston Celtics for The Athletic, was ready to crown Drake Maye as the future and Mike Vrabel the second coming of Bill Belichick.

He even went as far as to insult the Bills, which led to his tweet being labeled a "Freezing Cold Take."

As impressive as the win was for the Bills, the Patriots are still in the driver's seat. They control their own destiny and can still end Buffalo's five-year reign as AFC East champions.

They just can't start celebrating yet since the Bills refused to roll over and make it easy for them.

