Just when we thought the injury report was settled going into the weekend, the Buffalo Bills got an Ed Oliver curveball on Saturday.

According to the team, Oliver is now dealing with an oblique injury and he is questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"Saturday injury report update: DL Ed Oliver (oblique) is questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Miami," the Bills announced.

Oliver was initially added to the injury report on Friday, but only for veteran's rest. He did not practice, so it's unclear how he came down with the injury without practicing.

This now obviously puts Oliver's status for the game against the Dolphins up in the air and we would venture to guess he's on the wrong side of questionable given how late in the week Oliver's status changed, and with the Bills having a short week after Sunday's game.

The good news and bad news

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that the Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the NFL with their 1-8 record and the Bills should not have any issue beating them without Oliver.

The bad news is the Bills have to turn around and play against the Kansas City Chiefs four days after Sunday's AFC East showdown and it remains to be seen if Oliver will have enough time to get right before then if he isn't able to play on Sunday.

That is obviously troublesome because the Chiefs will need all hands on deck to slow down quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Kenneth Walker, assuming Walker returns from his injury by then. Even if he doesn't, rookie Emmett Johnson has proven to be a very good backup and can still burn Buffalo.

Mahomes has picked up serious steam over his last three games, with the Chiefs superstar throwing for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns to zero picks in that span.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets the kicking team after an extra point against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Bills have struggled mightily against the pass this season, save for the last three games when they've faced some terrible quarterbacks. Not having Oliver would be a blow to the Bills' pass-rush and will make slowing Mahomes down more difficult to do.

While Oliver's sack production is down during a season in which he has missed three games due to injury, he is still making an impact in the pass-rush.

According to Pro Football Focus, Oliver's pass-rush grade of 77.2 ranks 12th among interior defenders, and he has 25 pressures, which ranks 15th at the position.

If Oliver is indeed ruled out for Week 11, the next update on him will likely come on Monday, when the team releases its first injury report for Week 12.

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