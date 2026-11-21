It's not all bad.

The Buffalo Bills' final Week 11 injury report contained a mixture of disappointment and positive developments.

While the defense will be without starting cornerback Christian Benford and inside linebacker Dorian Williams, who were ruled out on Friday, when the Bills host the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 22, two other starters were cleared for action.

After sustaining injuries last time out against the New York Jets on November 15, slot cornerback Dee Alford and safety Cole Bishop do not carry a designation into Sunday.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) walks off of the field during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alford cleared the concussion protocol in only five days while Bishop, who is fighting through a shoulder issue, managed to record back-to-back days of full practice participation.

Going back to Benford and Williams, Bills' head coach Joe Brady delivered an encouraging nugget on their status by dismissing the idea that either player will be out for the long term. Benford has an injured groin while Williams deals with a calf strain.

Meanwhile, safety Damar Hamlin and defensive lineman TJ Sanders are both questionable to face the Dolphins in Week 11.

Hamlin, who was seen in a walking boot using a mobility scooter earlier in the week, missed back-to-back practices due to a toe. He returned in a limited capacity on Friday. Sanders, who has been nursing a shoulder issue, was downgraded from full to limited on Thursday.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrate after a defensive stop during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Week 11 TE shortage

While the offense is about as healthy as one can expect at this point in the season, there is a potential problem at tight end.

Starter Dalton Kincaid, one of the offense's top pass-catchers, did not practice this week. As a result, he's officially doubtful to play.

Complicating matters for a team that likes to deploy up the three tight ends at the same time, third-stringer Jackson Hawes is questionable due to a shoulder issue. He was limited throughout the practice week while wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Meanwhile, Kincaid is now dealing with a thumb injury in addition to the ankle issue that originated in Week 9.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's playing a lot. We're doing a lot in 13 personnel, 11 personnel [formations] and I think some of the bumps and bruises are naturally gonna come," said Brady on Friday.

The thumb issue emerged during a third-quarter red zone play against the New York Jets in Week 10. He engaged down field with linebacker Demario Davis, seemingly jamming the thumb in the process.

"I think it's frustrating for anybody when there's a possibility that you can miss a game. We put so much on our tight ends' plates that no one's gonna feel perfect at this time of the year," said Brady.

Should Kincaid and Hawes be unable to go, the Bills would be left with only two tight ends — Dawson Knox and Keleki Latu.

In a positive development for the offense, backup running back Ray Davis was upgraded to full participation on Friday. He was limited by a hamstring on Wednesday and Thursday.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills Jackson Hawes (85) takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Christian Benford, Dorian Williams on game day roster

While cornerback Maxwell Hairston will presumably start opposite second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, the Bills have no other true outside cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.

Although Alford can flip outside if need be, Buffalo seems best served by making a practice squad elevation with veteran Tre'Davious White and undrafted rookie Kani Walker both viable options.

When it comes to plugging the hole created by Williams's absence, fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr becomes the presumed starter after filling in the rest of the way against the Jets. That makes Joe Andreessen the primary backup with a practice squad elevation likely, too.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)

FRIDAY

CB Dee Alford (concussion) — FP

(Game: - )



CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP

(Game: - )



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP

(Game: - )



S Damar Hamlin (toe) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



S Amani Hooker (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP

(Game: Doubtful)



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP

(Game: - )



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — FP

(Game: - )



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP

(Game: OUT)

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (concussion) — LP



CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe) — DNP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — LP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — FP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (concussion) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — LP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe) — LP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — DNP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — LP

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