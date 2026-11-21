Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 11 Expert Pick Roundup
The Buffalo Bills have been handling their business this season. They've had some bounces go their way as they have faced backup quarterbacks against the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets but they can't control who they play. All they can control is how they play, and they've played well enough to enter Week 11 with a record of 8-1.
They're also facing yet another backup this weekend. With Malik Willis out, the Miami Dolphins will start former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. As if that wasn't enough adversity for Miami, they will also be without star running back De’Von Achane.
With that being the case, the Bills are heavy favorites in this one. That's why it should be no surprise at all to see their name as the primary selection in our latest expert pick roundup.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Bills
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Bills
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Ben Solak: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Bills
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills
- Gennaro Filice: Bills
- Bobby Kownack: Bills
- Dan Parr: Bills
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Bills
- Brad Gagnon: Dolphins
- Kris Knox: Bills
- Moe Moton: Dolphins
- Brent Sobleski: Bills
- Wes O'Donnell: Dolphins
- Ian Hanford: Bills
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Dolphins
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Dolphins
- John Breech: Dolphins
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Dolphins
Final expert tally and my prediction
With 30 experts making a selection across these media outlets, the Bills stand out as the overwhelming favorites to pick up the win at home.
Bills: 23
Dolphins: 7
It might seem surprising to see seven selections for the Dolphins, but to be fair, those picks were all made against the spread. Those writers are saying the game will be closer than the odds indicate, not necessarily that Miami will win.
As for my prediction, it's hard to see this turning into anything other than a blowout win for the Bills. They're at home, their defense has been playing much better in recent weeks, and the Dolphins are playing a quarterback with one career start. Miami's defense has been better than it gets credit for this season, but the Bills are simply too good not to win this one by multiple scores. Look for both James Cook and Josh Allen to have big games on the ground while Jim Leonhard's defense has another stellar game.
Prediction: Bills 33, Dolphins 9
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.