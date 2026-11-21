The Buffalo Bills have been handling their business this season. They've had some bounces go their way as they have faced backup quarterbacks against the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets but they can't control who they play. All they can control is how they play, and they've played well enough to enter Week 11 with a record of 8-1.

They're also facing yet another backup this weekend. With Malik Willis out, the Miami Dolphins will start former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. As if that wasn't enough adversity for Miami, they will also be without star running back De’Von Achane.

With that being the case, the Bills are heavy favorites in this one. That's why it should be no surprise at all to see their name as the primary selection in our latest expert pick roundup.

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook avoids a tackle against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Bills

Eric Moody: Bills

Jason Reid: Bills

Ben Solak: Bills

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Jeremy Bergman: Bills

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills

Gennaro Filice: Bills

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown blocks Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Davenport: Bills

Brad Gagnon: Dolphins

Kris Knox: Bills

Moe Moton: Dolphins

Brent Sobleski: Bills

Wes O'Donnell: Dolphins

Ian Hanford: Bills

Pete Prisco: Dolphins

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Dolphins

John Breech: Dolphins

Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Dave Richard: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg: Dolphins

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With 30 experts making a selection across these media outlets, the Bills stand out as the overwhelming favorites to pick up the win at home.

Bills: 23

Dolphins: 7

It might seem surprising to see seven selections for the Dolphins, but to be fair, those picks were all made against the spread. Those writers are saying the game will be closer than the odds indicate, not necessarily that Miami will win.

As for my prediction, it's hard to see this turning into anything other than a blowout win for the Bills. They're at home, their defense has been playing much better in recent weeks, and the Dolphins are playing a quarterback with one career start. Miami's defense has been better than it gets credit for this season, but the Bills are simply too good not to win this one by multiple scores. Look for both James Cook and Josh Allen to have big games on the ground while Jim Leonhard's defense has another stellar game.

Prediction: Bills 33, Dolphins 9

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