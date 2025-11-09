Sloppy stars Josh Allen, James Cook pave way for Bills' shocking loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills looked like Super Bowl favorites earlier this season ... before the turnovers. The Buffalo Bills again looked like Super Bowl favorites entering Week 10 ... but, again, the turnovers.
Just a week after a "statement" win over the Kansas City Chiefs that seemingly restored their momentum and sent a message to the rest of the NFL, the Bills laid a wet, soggy, ugly egg in South Florida Sunday afternoon in a 30-13 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins.
MORE: Bills' disastrous first half breaks several unwanted milestones vs. Dolphins
The Bills committed three costly turnovers - all by their most star-studded offensive players, Josh Allen and James Cook. Considering they were 6-2 and needed to win to keep pace with the New England Patriots, and that the 2-7 Dolphins are going nowhere fast, this was a revolting, shocking result at Hard Rock Stadium.
With Allen at quarterback, the Bills had been 14-2 against the Dolphins, including a seven-game losing streak. This was difficult to explain, but simple to spot.
The Bills' run defense was gashed by the Dolphins to the tune of 197 yards, including a game-clinching 59-yard touchdown run that made it 23-6 with 6:00 remaining. Believe it or not, the Bills' offense was even worse.
MORE: Bills' disastrous first half breaks several unwanted milestones vs. Dolphins
Cook fumbled while fighting for more yards at Miami's 25-yard line to stop one potential scoring drive. But it was Allen's two turnovers that sealed Buffalo's fate. Down 16-0, the Bills drove 77 yards on 14 plays to open the second half, only to have Allen throw late toward tight end Dawson Knox for an interception in the end zone.
The final blow came with Buffalo trailing, 16-6, but driving after an interception by rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston. On 3rd and 1, Allen took a quarterback sneak and rumbled 15 yards to Miami's 44 before he, too, fumbled fighting for extra yards.
MORE: Bills' trade target WR burns Maxwell Hairston for TD as Dolphins surprisingly lead
The Bills can beat anybody when they play a clean game. But as Sunday proved, when they commit three turnovers they can lose to anyone also.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —