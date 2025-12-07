Former DPOY hints at interest in returning to Buffalo Bills for potential Super Bowl run

If the Buffalo Bills are still trying to upgrade their cornerback room following the Darius Slay debacle, perhaps they should gauge a former Defensive Player of the Year’s interest in joining them for a potential Super Bowl run.

A 2012 first-round pick of the Bills, Stephon Gilmore remains a free agent and may be willing to make a comeback.

A fan reached out to Gilmore (@BumpNrunGilm0re) on X to pose the question: Would the 13-year pro be interested in a return to Orchard Park?

Gilmore offered a simple response in the form of a thinking emoji, seemingly pondering the inquiry.

Where's he been?

The 35-year-old elected free agency this offseason following a stint with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 season and he has remained unsigned. Gilmore spent time with four different teams over the last four seasons, including the Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He started 48 of a possible 51 games the previous three seasons, totaling five interceptions and 33 passes defensed over that span.

After being drafted by the Bills, he spent five seasons in Buffalo before his contract expired and he signed with the New England Patriots. Gilmore played for the Patriots for four seasons, claiming Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, which was his second consecutive season being named a first-team All-Pro. He also won a Super Bowl LIII while in New England.

Typically, it wouldn’t appear as if there would be much room for a player of Gilmore’s advanced age, particularly with the Bills’ cornerback corps already well-defined at this point of the regular season. Christian Benford and Tre’Davious White are entrenched as the team’s starters, while rookie Maxwell Hairston has also mixed in in a rotational role as well.

Oct 30, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) against the New England Patriots at New Era Field. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

However, after the Bills' failure to land Slay, perhaps Gilmore could be a candidate to fill a perceived hole in the team’s secondary, providing depth in case one of the aforementioned names is to sustain an injury down the stretch. Buffalo did bring in safety Darnell Savage after moving Slay to the Resere/Did Not Report list. But there is a chance they still may be looking for a player capable of playing boundary cornerback.

Either way, it’s an intriguing idea, one that the former Bills’ cornerback appears as if he would be open to.

