Buffalo Bills 53-Man Roster Predictions Following Minicamp

With minicamp behind us, the Buffalo Bills are now going to be enjoying the remainder of their summer break before meeting in Rochester for training camp in late July. Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky wrote that camp is predicted to begin on July 29, which feels like a safe estimate.

That's when the real work begins as Joe Brady and his new coaching staff fully implements their scheme. The most extensive change will be on the defensive side as Jim Leonhard brings a scheme that's completely different than what Sean McDermott ran for the past nine seasons.

Expectations will be high in Buffalo, meaning they must find a way to get up to speed quickly. That begins with selecting the right players for their initial 53-man roster, something we predict here.

Quarterback (2)

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Running Back (4)

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

James Cook

Ray Davis

Ty Johnson

Jackson Acker

Wide Receiver (5)

D.J. Moore

Khalil Shakir

Keon Coleman

Joshua Palmer

Skyler Bell

Tight End (3)

Dalton Kincaid

Dawson Knox

Jackson Hawes

Offensive Line (9)

Dion Dawkins

Austin Corbett

Connor McGovern

O'Cyrus Torrence

Spencer Brown

Chase Lundt

Alec Anderson

Lloyd Cushenberry

Jude Bowry

Offensive Summary

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo goes with just two quarterbacks, which means someone such as Shane Buechele could be headed to the practice squad. At fullback, the Bills go with UDFA Jackson Acker, who can also play tight end. He edges out Ben VanSumeren, who will make it a tough battle since his experience as a linebacker could make him a special teams stud.

Deven Thompkins is a name to watch and nearly makes the team, but instead is a practice squad candidate. He's someone they're likely to elevate on game days to use as a punt returner while Ray Davis continues to handle the kick returning role.

Defensive Line (6)

Ed Oliver

Deone Walker

T.J. Sanders

DeWayne Carter

Zane Durant

EDGE (6)

Greg Rousseau

Bradley Chubb

T.J. Parker

Michael Hoecht

Landon Jackson

Javon Solomon

Inside Linebacker (4)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Terrel Bernard

Dorian Williams

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Joe Andreesen

Cornerback (4)

Christian Benford

Maxwell Hairston

Davison Igbinosun

Dee Alford

Safety (6)

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cole Bishop

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Geno Stone

Jordan Hancock

Jalon Kilgore

Sam Franklin Jr.

Specialist (3)

Tyler Bass, K

Tommy Doman Jr., P

Reid Ferguson, LS

Defensive Summary

The Bills have some tough decisions to make on defense this year. With Michael Hoecht possibly being ready by Week 1, they are likely going to need to make a tough call. In this prediction, it's Mike Danna who gets released, although they would be thrilled to get him back on the practice squad for emergency depth.

Another player they release but hope to retain on the squad is inside linebacker Keonta Jenkins. Buffalo goes thin at inside linebacker knowing they're going to spend much of their time in the nickel, and can keep at least one in reserve on the squad.

The secondary is an interesting spot, with just four cornerbacks and six safeties. That's only possible since C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jalon Kilgore are both capable of playing in the slot. Sam Franklin Jr. is kept around following his recent extension, which proves the coaches see him as an integral piece of their special teams unit.