Every Player on Buffalo Bills' Roster Bubble: Who's In, Who's Out

Buffalo Bills training camp is set to begin in just a matter of days, and that means the battle for a spot on the 53-man roster will take center stage.

Figuring out which players should make the roster is always a balancing act as teams have to take plenty of factors into consideration. They not only have to figure out how a player helps in their listed position, but who is capable of performing on special teams, and which players should be kept around as developmental prospects.

Position versatility is also huge, with players who can serve in multiple roles often giving themselves an advantage when it comes to filling out the end of the depth chart. That said, here's a look at which Bills players are entering training camp on the bubble.

Which players survive the bubble?

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock reacts to intercepting a pass against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, there aren't many spots up for grabs. Outside of the battle at left guard, their starting spots are all figured out. That doesn't mean there won't be some interesting battles, which could include veteran running back Ty Johnson fighting for his spot against the younger and more affordable Frank Gore Jr.

At wide receiver, both Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman are locks, even though fans know how much they've been struggling. General manager Brandon Beane isn't going to admit a mistake on either yet, meaning the real receivers on the bubble include Mecole Hardman Jr., and Tyrell Shavers. Hardman has a great chance of making it due to his skill as a return man, and Shavers should be afforded extra time as he's recovering from a torn ACL.

On defense, the most interesting battle will take place on the edge. Javon Solomon and Mike Danna will be fighting for what could be the final spot. Danna has the experience advantage, which is why he's included in the following list of bubble players who survive the initial 53-man roster cut.

Ty Johnson, RB

Ben VanSumeren, FB

Mecole Hardman, WR

Tyrell Shavers, WR (PUP)

Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, G

Mike Danna, EDGE

Keonta Jenkins, LB

Joe Andreesen, LB

Toriano Pride Jr., CB

Jordan Hancock, DB

Tommy Doman Jr., P

Bills' top practice squad targets

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. makes a catch against the New York Giants during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No player wants to be listed among the final cuts as teams trim the roster to 53 players, but the good news is that many of them can find a way back via the practice squad. Injuries often force teams to turn to the practice squad, something Buffalo had to do throughout the 2025 season. Here's a quick look at some of the players on the bubble who are unlikely to make the team, but would still be priority targets for the practice squad.

Shane Buechele, QB

Frank Gore, RB

Jackson Acker, FB

Trent Sherfield, WR

Stephen Gosnell, WR

Keliki Latu, TE

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Lloyd Cushenberry, C

Bruno Fina, OG

Tylan Grable, OT

Travis Clayton, DT

Javon Solomon, EDGE

Jimmy Ciarlo, LB

Jordan Dunbar, CB

Wande Owens, S

Damar Hamlin, S

Which bubble players won't make it?

Buffalo Bills defensive end Cade Denhoff trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams are allotted 16 slots for the practice squad, meaning there will be multiple players who see their ride come to an end following the preseason. Here's a look at which bubble players are likely to see their tenure with Buffalo end prior to Week 1. The most recognizable name on this list is punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who is beaten out by rookie Tommy Doman Jr. for the punting job in this prediction.

Ian Wheeler, RB

Jalen Virgil, WR

Max Tomczak, WR

Shane Zylstra, TE

Nick Broeker, G

Kody Huisman, DE

Tommy Akingbesote, DT

Cade Denhoff, EDGE

Theron Gaines, LB

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB

Kani Walker, CB

Te'Cory Couch, CB

Mitch Wishnowsky, P

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