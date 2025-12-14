Allen, Cook carry, defense survives, rapid reaction to Bills comeback win over Patriots

What a game.

Trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter, the Buffalo Bills stormed back to pull off an incredible comeback, defeating the New England Patriots 35-31 to improve to 10-4 on the season. With three games remaining, the Bills’ hopes of earning a sixth consecutive AFC East title remain alive, while all of the pressure will now be placed on the Patriots over the season’s final weeks.

Buffalo’s latest thrilling victory over the Patriots (11-3) was its third in a row and the franchise's most significant comeback since the 2011 season, which served as the newest feather in Josh Allen’s cap.

The Bills’ quarterback was phenomenal in yet another come-from-behind victory, helping propel five-straight scoring drives, while running back James Cook added his eighth performance with 100-plus yards rushing to help power a hot and cold performance from the Buffalo offense. On the other side of the ball, the Bills’ defense absorbed a horrendous start to the game to record an incredible second-half effort, which allowed Allen and Cook to carry their team to victory.

With the win, the Bills not only kept their heads above water in the divisional race, but they also avoided being swept by a division opponent for the first time since the 2019 season and ended New England’s 10-game winning streak.

Let’s dive into what was yet another exciting Sunday afternoon watching Bills football.

MVP(s)

Down three scores to start the game, Allen, Cook, and the Bills’ offense awoke during the second half.

The reigning MVP and his running back sidekick engineered an incredible comeback that saw Buffalo overcome its most significant deficit in over a decade.

Allen finished the game 19 of 28 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns while adding 11 carries for 48 yards rushing. Cook recorded 22 carries for 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns. As has been the case all year, it hasn’t just been the Bills’ QB carrying the load, but also Cook. And with the two of them impacting the game the way they did on Sunday, the sky is the limit for the Bills’ offense in the postseason.

Offensive roller coaster

For the second straight week, the offense as a whole performed poorly throughout the first half, heading into halftime trailing 24-7 after being outgained 285-76 while averaging just 3.6 yards per play. Allen finished the first half just 6 of 8 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown, which came on a four-yard pass to running back James Cook.

However, as has been the case in many games this season, Buffalo opened the second half with a new lease on life.

The Bills started the third quarter with a scoring drive, as Allen found Dawson Knox for a four-yard touchdown, which added to a recent spurt from Knox and tied Pete Metzelaars for the most touchdowns receiving recorded by a Bills tight end in team history. Knox later surpassed Metzelaars with his second touchdown of the game — more on that later.

Then, after the defense got a much-needed stop, Cook completed a lengthy drive with his second touchdown of the game, a three-yard touchdown run to help trim the Buffalo deficit to 24-21 with 3 minutes 49 seconds to go in the third quarter.

On Buffalo’s next drive, which came following an interception from Tre’Davious White, the Bills traveled 91 yards in 13 plays, finishing with Knox’s second touchdown reception of the game, which came on a fastball delivered from Allen for the QB’s third touchdown pass of the contest.

After beginning the game trailing 21-0, just like that, the Bills had seized a 28-24 lead.

Then, after the Patriots responded with a touchdown drive of their own to regain the advantage, the Bills answered back once again, with Cook capping a seven-play, 65-yard drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, pushing Buffalo back in front 35-31, which turned out to be for good.

There were plenty of things to worry about following another poor first-half effort. But once again, the Bills made the adjustments at halftime and were able to find their way back from their early-game stumbles to earn another incredible win.

This group might just have the magic needed to pull off a historic postseason run after all.

Run away

Entering Sunday’s game, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had gained just 10 yards on six designed runs this season. Yet, on his first two designed runs against the Bills, Maye went for 15 yards and two touchdowns, including a seven-yard score which came on a QB draw and helped the Patriots take a 14-0 lead entering the second quarter.

The Bills had no answers for the Patriots’ offense early in the game, and Maye’s rushing ability was one of the many elements implemented by New England successfully during the first half of the Week 15 win. The Patriots’ QB finished with four carries for 43 yards and the two scores to help power a ferocious effort from New England’s rushing attack.

After two consecutive weeks in which the Bills’ run defense displayed positive signs of improvement, it took a significant step back against the Patriots.

New England scored three touchdowns rushing during the first half, including a 52-yard scoring scamper from explosive RB TreVeyon Henderson, which was the 22nd touchdown rushing allowed by the Bills this season, the most the Bills have allowed in a single season since McDermott was hired in 2017. That mark was later broken when Henderson escaped for a 65-yard touchdown run to help the Patriots regain the lead at 31-28 with 9 minutes 49 seconds remaining.

The Patriots finished the first half with 177 yards on the ground, which equaled their previous high for a single game during the 2025 season.

Buffalo made a recovery to start the second half, limiting New England to -1 yard rushing in the third quarter. But Henderson’s touchdown reopened the door for the Patriots’ rushing attack, which finished the game with 246 yards, an average of 9.8 yards per carry, and four touchdowns.

Despite the comeback win, the Bills’ inability to stop the run on Sunday leaves significant cause for concern moving forward.

Old-timers big days

With Christian Benford dealing with a toe injury that left him sidelined for Sunday’s game, Tre’Davious White took his game to another level, helping the Bills’ defense come up with a couple of big stops during the contest.

Before halftime, White was able to break up a deep ball intended for Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins in the end zone. New England would go on to settle for a field goal. Later, White recorded his first interception of the season to thwart a New England drive late in the third quarter.

The veteran has quietly had a solid season while filling a starting role, and his quality effort continued against the Patriots in Week 15.

Another household name, Matt Milano, also performed well durign the victory, finishing with a team-high 10 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. It was an incredible effort from Milano, who has struggled with various injuries this season.

Special boost

Over the past several weeks, Ray Davis has brought a valuable element to the table for the Bills’ special teams, recording a number of long kickoff returns that have helped set up Buffalo scoring drives.

On Sunday, Davis recorded returns of 38 and 58 yards, both of which led to Bills touchdowns. He added a 45-yard return earlier in the game, making it three returns for 35-plus yards, which tied the most by a Bills’ return man in a game since 1991.

Davis’ kick return average of 30.6 yards was fifth best in the NFL entering Week 15, and he added to that with his performance against New England. He has provided a much-needed boost for the Bills’ STs unit.

Replay assist

On the Patriots’ opening drive, Kayshon Boutte came down with a diving catch to convert a third-and-7. But upon viewing the replay, it was obvious that the ball contacted the ground as Boutte tried to secure the catch. Nonetheless, the NFL’s replay assist stood pat and allowed the play to stand.

Later, on the Bills’ first offensive possession, Brandin Cooks attempted to haul in a juggling catch on a deep ball that was first ruled complete, but upon intervention from the league’s replay assist, the call was overturned, and it was ruled incomplete.

Bills fans were rightfully up in arms, questioning why the Patriots benefited from the assist while their team didn’t. It was a big swing and a miss from NFL officiating, which has been suspect throughout the season.

With that said, Sean McDermott also had the opportunity to challenge the ruling of a catch on Boutte’s reception, but kept the red flag in his pocket. Then, on the Bills’ first drive, when faced with a third-and-5 in which computer models suggested they should go for it, McDermott instead elected to punt.

It wasn’t a good start to the game for the Bills’ head coach.

Not cooking

Entering Week 15, Brandin Cooks had yet to make an impact since being acquired by the Bills. And after he and others were active over Gabe Davis for Sunday’s game, the free-agent acquisition impacted the game — but negatively.

Cooks’ drop on a 30-yard pass from Allen was huge and killed what could have been a fruitful opening possession. The 32-year-old journeyman finished the game without a catch on three targets.

Cooks has been one of many meaningless moves made by General Manager Brandon Beane this season, and his performance on Sunday could have cost Buffalo dearly.

Conservative approach

On a third-and-15 midway through the second quarter, the Bills dialed up a screen pass to Khalil Shakir, who gained eight yards only for Buffalo to elect to punt on the next play from the Patriots’ 41-yard line.

It was the Bills’ second punt in Patriots’ territory to begin the game, which preceded a New England touchdown to increase the Patriots’ lead to 21-0. McDermott played conservatively to start the game, and it allowed New England to build a wave of momentum early on.

Cardiac kids

The Bills are as imperfect a team as any in the playoff race. With that said, when you have a dynamic offensive duo such as Buffalo has in Allen and Cook, and with the defense coming up with big plays in the second halves of victories down the stretch, anything is possible.

Including a Super Bowl run.

