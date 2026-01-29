Four questions for Bills' GM Brandon Beane to answer while introducing Joe Brady

Bills Mafia wants answers!

The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott, promoted general manager Brandon Beane and essentially elevated Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to replace McDermott.

While most agree that changes had to be made after another playoff failure, there is skepticism about the direction of the franchise.

There's a feeling that the Bills' moves aren't enough to solve the team's problems. Obviously, there is still plenty more that can, and needs to, be done this offseason, and fans want to know the plan.

Now, it's up to Beane to convince Bills Mafia that all is good at One Bills Drive. He'll have the opportunity to do so when introducing Brady at the January 29 press conference in Orchard Park.

What specifically makes you confident that Joe Brady can break through the playoff wall?

Firing McDermott due to repeated playoff failures is understandable, but it seems strange to promote someone from his staff.

With Brady calling the plays, the Bills' offense failed on its final possession during each of the last three playoff losses. While the Bills have averaged 28.4 points per postseason game under Brady, they haven't been able to cash in during crunch time.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What are your plans to improve the defense?

The defense has surrendered 33.2 points per game over its last six playoff losses. It has been one of the league's worst units defending against the run over the past three seasons.

McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich won't be back, and selecting the right replacement to lead the defense is critical.

In addition to securing a capable staff, Beane has work to do on the personnel side, too. The Bills, who have lacked an adequate pass rush in big spots throughout McDermott's tenure, need to improve the defensive front as a whole. Buffalo sacked the opposing quarterback only once over nine quarters of playoff football this winter.

What was the determining factor in selecting Joe Brady as the next head coach?

There have been multiple reports about Brady acing the "CEO" portion of the interview process, and how much, if any, did that tilt the field in his favor?

While the energetic Brady is undeniably a bright offensive mind, he has never been a head coach before, and he also deserves some blame for the Bills' last three postseason exits. On the contrary, he offers continuity for what has been one of the NFL's most-productive offenses.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, right, watches as Josh Allen (17) throws downfield at St. John Fisher University in Rochester Monday, July 25, 2022. | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Was there any thought of extending the search to include a post-Super Bowl interview with Klint Kubiak?

The Bills interviewed nine head coaching candidates, but Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was not one of them. By NFL rule, Buffalo is not permitted to speak with Kubiak until after the Super Bowl.

The national buzz surrounding Kubiak suggests he's worth waiting for, but the Bills apparently saw it differently. What went into the decision to end the search when they did?

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

