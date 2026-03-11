Bills Lose Five Free Agents during NFL Negotiating Period as New League Year Begins

The Buffalo Bills entered the NFL Free Agency negotiating period with 20 players set to hit the open market, and five of those pending free agents agreed to join new teams.

While the Bills were able to keep starting center Connor McGovern, they were forced to let their other highly-touted free agent walk. Starting left guard David Edwards is going to the New Orleans Saints on a four-year, $61 million contract.

In addition to the interior lineman, the Bills' offense lost its fullback and backup quarterback in free agency. Reggie Gilliam is heading to the AFC East rival New England Patriots and Mitch Trubisky is going to reunite with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards stares down the Broncos as the teams line up during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On defense, the Bills' watched two depths players reach agreements with other clubs. Defensive back Cam Lewis, a UB product, is joining the Chicago Bears. Safety Darnell Savage, who was a late in-season addition last year, has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to McGovern, the Bills re-signed two specialists. Special teams ace James Franklin earned a multi-year deal while the Bills decided to bring back punter Mitch Wishnowsky for one year.

Buffalo reached an agreement with restricted free agent offensive lineman Alec Anderson early in the offseason. As for tackle Ryan Van Demark, the team issued him the right of first refusal tender prior to the deadline.

With 11 unrestricted free agents remaining on the market, the Bills are likely exploring the idea of retaining a few.

Bills' free agents lost

LG David Edwards (Saints)



FB Reggie Gilliam (Patriots)



DB Cam Lewis (Bears)



S Darnell Savage (Steelers)



QB Mitch Trubisky (Titans)

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (39) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' free agents re-signed

C Connor McGovern



OL Alec Anderson (RFA)



DB Sam Franklin



P Mitch WIshnowsky

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Remaining free agents

DE Joey Bosa



WR Brandin Cooks



WR Gabe Davis



DT DaQuan Jones



LB Matt Milano



DT Larry Ogunjobi



DT Jordan Phillips



S Jordan Poyer



K Matt Prater



LB Shaq Thompson



CB Tre'Davious White