Bills Lose Five Free Agents during NFL Negotiating Period as New League Year Begins
The Buffalo Bills entered the NFL Free Agency negotiating period with 20 players set to hit the open market, and five of those pending free agents agreed to join new teams.
While the Bills were able to keep starting center Connor McGovern, they were forced to let their other highly-touted free agent walk. Starting left guard David Edwards is going to the New Orleans Saints on a four-year, $61 million contract.
In addition to the interior lineman, the Bills' offense lost its fullback and backup quarterback in free agency. Reggie Gilliam is heading to the AFC East rival New England Patriots and Mitch Trubisky is going to reunite with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as a member of the Tennessee Titans.
On defense, the Bills' watched two depths players reach agreements with other clubs. Defensive back Cam Lewis, a UB product, is joining the Chicago Bears. Safety Darnell Savage, who was a late in-season addition last year, has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to McGovern, the Bills re-signed two specialists. Special teams ace James Franklin earned a multi-year deal while the Bills decided to bring back punter Mitch Wishnowsky for one year.
Buffalo reached an agreement with restricted free agent offensive lineman Alec Anderson early in the offseason. As for tackle Ryan Van Demark, the team issued him the right of first refusal tender prior to the deadline.
With 11 unrestricted free agents remaining on the market, the Bills are likely exploring the idea of retaining a few.
Bills' free agents lost
LG David Edwards (Saints)
FB Reggie Gilliam (Patriots)
DB Cam Lewis (Bears)
S Darnell Savage (Steelers)
QB Mitch Trubisky (Titans)
Bills' free agents re-signed
C Connor McGovern
OL Alec Anderson (RFA)
DB Sam Franklin
P Mitch WIshnowsky
Remaining free agents
DE Joey Bosa
WR Brandin Cooks
WR Gabe Davis
DT DaQuan Jones
LB Matt Milano
DT Larry Ogunjobi
DT Jordan Phillips
S Jordan Poyer
K Matt Prater
LB Shaq Thompson
CB Tre'Davious White
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.